Disgraced Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he didn’t know what a ‘golden shower’ was when he told Sacha Baron Cohen it ‘wouldn’t surprise’ him if Trump had one

- Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has responded to being duped by Sacha Baron Cohen on his satirical show “Who is America?”
- Arpaio was tricked into believing he was being interviewed by a famous Finnish YouTube (played by Baron Cohen).
- During the interview, Arpaio appeared to confirm claims that Donald Trump had ordered a golden shower, and also said that he would accept oral sex from the president.
- Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Arpaio said he made “a bad mistake security-wise” by allowing himself on the show.
- The former sheriff said the outrageous comments he made were a result of not being able to understand what Baron Cohen, who adopted a fatuous Finnish accent, was saying.
- He challenged the “Who is America?” host to another interview – this time, without a disguise.
Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio was one of the recent victims of Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical sensation “Who is America?,” a show where the host attempts to dupe notable people and politicians.
In episode four, Arpaio, whom President Trump pardoned last year, told Baron Cohen, who was in character as a Finnish YouTuber, that he would accept oral sex from Trump.
Furthermore, the disgraced sheriff appeared to confirm claims made in the explosive Trump dossier that the president had ordered a golden shower while staying in Moscow in 2013, saying: “Wouldn’t surprise me.”
In an interview with the Washington Examiner last week, Arpaio admitted that he’d made a mistake by allowing himself to be tricked by Baron Cohen. “Quite frankly, I made a bad mistake security-wise,” he said.
Arpaio said he was told that he was being profiled for a Showtime feature on the top 20 people in the United States – “It looked pretty nice [that] I made the top people,” he said.
The former sheriff said his embarrassing statements about blowjobs and golden showers were made because he couldn’t understand the host.
“So he’s talking and I couldn’t understand him. He’s talking about golden showers. I thought he was talking about – the president has gold [in his shower].
“And then handjob,” Arpaio continued. “What was that? He was talking about illegals coming over working with their hands on their job.”
“Then the other thing – the only thing I got was that he would offer me a job. I didn’t hear that little thing before that,” Arpaio said. “I don’t know where that came from.”
Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Arpaio challenged Baron Cohen to interview him without a disguise.
“Get the guts, get out of your undercover role, come and interview me in English, of course, so I can understand him so we can go man-to-man. You can ask me anything you want. I’ll be glad to deal with it,” Arpaio said. “He won’t have the guts to do that. Maybe he will, I don’t know.”
Arpaio is best known for illegally detaining Latinos and keeping inmates in brutal jail conditions during his 24-year tenure as sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County. His aggressive tactics ultimately led to a criminal conviction after he violated a court order in a racial-profiling case. He was let off the hook when Trump issued his first presidential pardon to Arpaio last August.