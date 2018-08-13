Disgraced Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he didn’t know what a ‘golden shower’ was when he told Sacha Baron Cohen it ‘wouldn’t surprise’ him if Trump had one

caption Joe Arpaio appears on ‘What is America’ source Sacha Baron Cohen / YouTube

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has responded to being duped by Sacha Baron Cohen on his satirical show “Who is America?”

Arpaio was tricked into believing he was being interviewed by a famous Finnish YouTube (played by Baron Cohen).

During the interview, Arpaio appeared to confirm claims that Donald Trump had ordered a golden shower, and also said that he would accept oral sex from the president.

Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Arpaio said he made “a bad mistake security-wise” by allowing himself on the show.

The former sheriff said the outrageous comments he made were a result of not being able to understand what Baron Cohen, who adopted a fatuous Finnish accent, was saying.

He challenged the “Who is America?” host to another interview – this time, without a disguise.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio was one of the recent victims of Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical sensation “Who is America?,” a show where the host attempts to dupe notable people and politicians.

In episode four, Arpaio, whom President Trump pardoned last year, told Baron Cohen, who was in character as a Finnish YouTuber, that he would accept oral sex from Trump.

Furthermore, the disgraced sheriff appeared to confirm claims made in the explosive Trump dossier that the president had ordered a golden shower while staying in Moscow in 2013, saying: “Wouldn’t surprise me.”

In an interview with the Washington Examiner last week, Arpaio admitted that he’d made a mistake by allowing himself to be tricked by Baron Cohen. “Quite frankly, I made a bad mistake security-wise,” he said.

Arpaio said he was told that he was being profiled for a Showtime feature on the top 20 people in the United States – “It looked pretty nice [that] I made the top people,” he said.

caption Sacha Baron Cohen — without a disguise. source Getty Images

The former sheriff said his embarrassing statements about blowjobs and golden showers were made because he couldn’t understand the host.

“So he’s talking and I couldn’t understand him. He’s talking about golden showers. I thought he was talking about – the president has gold [in his shower].

“And then handjob,” Arpaio continued. “What was that? He was talking about illegals coming over working with their hands on their job.”

“Then the other thing – the only thing I got was that he would offer me a job. I didn’t hear that little thing before that,” Arpaio said. “I don’t know where that came from.”

Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Arpaio challenged Baron Cohen to interview him without a disguise.

“Get the guts, get out of your undercover role, come and interview me in English, of course, so I can understand him so we can go man-to-man. You can ask me anything you want. I’ll be glad to deal with it,” Arpaio said. “He won’t have the guts to do that. Maybe he will, I don’t know.”

Arpaio is best known for illegally detaining Latinos and keeping inmates in brutal jail conditions during his 24-year tenure as sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County. His aggressive tactics ultimately led to a criminal conviction after he violated a court order in a racial-profiling case. He was let off the hook when Trump issued his first presidential pardon to Arpaio last August.