Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown will not run for president in 2020

caption Sen. Sherrod Brown introduces Hillary Clinton in Ohio. source Angelo Merendino/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown announced he will not run for president in 2020.

Brown had recently embarked on a nationwide tour while exploring a presidential run.

The Ohio senator was reelected in 2018.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown announced he will not run for president in 2020, becoming the latest in a string of candidates to forgo joining the growing field of candidates looking to oust President Donald Trump.

“I will keep calling out Donald Trump and his phony populism. I will keep fighting for all workers across the country. And I will do everything I can to elect a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate in 2020,” Brown said in a statement on Thursday. “The best place for me to make that fight is in the United States Senate.”

“Connie and I have spent the last few months traveling around the country to make dignity of work a centerpiece of Democrats’ 2020 campaign, and we are so grateful to everyone who has welcomed us into their communities and into their lives,” Brown added. “We’ve seen candidates begin taking up the dignity of work fight, and we have seen voters across the country demanding it – because dignity of work is a value that unites all of us.”

“It is how we beat Trump, and it is how we should govern,” he added. “That’s why I’m confident it will continue to be a focus for Democrats in 2020, and I plan on making sure that happens.”

In the past week, several moderate Democrats announced they would not seek the party’s presidential nomination, including Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.