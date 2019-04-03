Sheryl Crow’s Tesla got stuck in a parking lot

caption Sheryl Crow in Los Angeles. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow is the latest in a string of celebrities tweeting about issues with their Teslas.

She got stuck in a parking lot.

Musician Sheryl Crow just informed Twitter that she and her Tesla are stuck in a parking lot.

Help! Who knows what to do when your @Tesla screen goes black and the reset doesn’t work? Return it and get your money back?? #Tesla #stuckinaparkinglot — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 3, 2019

Tesla is known for responding to celebrities who tweet about problems with its product. Last year, all of Hollywood noticed when actress Mary McCormack tweeted that her husband’s Tesla had abruptly burst into flames.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

Last week, celebrity jeweler Ben Baller got locked inside his Tesla. The car doors simply wouldn’t open and he was forced to slip out of the trunk after waiting for Tesla’s service people for almost an hour. You may recall that Baller made Tesla CEO Elon Musk a $37,000 ring celebrating the company.

Baller explained his predicament in the video below. Be careful, there is some foul language.

Tesla posted two consecutive quarters of profitability for the first time in its history last year off the success of its Model 3 car. Back in January Musk promised the company would be profitable going forward, but has since reversed that statement, citing weak demand for more expensive versions of the Model 3. Musk now says Tesla may turn a profit in the second quarter of 2019.

He then promised that a cheaper version of the car would be available by mid-year but analysts worry that the margins on the cheaper car could do more harm to Tesla’s balance sheet.