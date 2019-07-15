A 60-year-old woman disappeared while camping in a remote area of California with her husband

caption Search teams are seen combing an area near Bishop, California for clues in the disappearance of a Huntington Beach woman. source Inyo County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Sheryl Powell, 60, was reported missing by her husband Joe on Friday afternoon, while the two were camping in a remote area near Bishop, California.

Joe Powell said his wife took their dog for a quick walk while he re-parked their car, but when he returned, she was gone.

The family believes that Sheryl has been abducted. Police are treating the case as a search and rescue operation and an “active investigation.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 60-year-old woman disappeared without a trace on Friday while camping with her husband in a remote part of California, and her family suspects she was abducted.

caption Sheryl Powell, 60, was reported missing on Friday afternoon by her husband. source Facebook/Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

Joe Powell told authorities that his wife, Sheryl, went missing shortly after they selected a camp site at the Grandview Campground near Bishop, California, on Friday, according to a press release from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

While he went to re-park their car, Joe said his wife got out to take their dog for a quick walk.

When he returned to the site, she was gone.

After searching for his wife for an hour, Joe called 911 from the satellite phone in their car.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been aiding in the search for the Huntington Beach woman in the past days, including a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging.

The family thinks she was abducted

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the couple’s son, Greg Powell, said he thinks there’s a high likelihood that his mother was abducted, but that the police are “refusing to acknowledge” that theory.

Joe Powell also believes this theory.

“I came back over here and she was gone,” he said on Sunday, according to NBC News. “The only plausible explanation in my opinion is she was abducted.”

Greg added that police have been investigating his dad and his parents’ friends as suspects, but he thinks that’s “absurd.”

“My parents have an extremely loving relationship and my dad (who has refused to leave the campsite) is on the verge of breakdown,” Greg wrote.

Read more: The estranged husband of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos is now saying she orchestrated her own disappearance like in ‘Gone Girl’

Officials have said they are treating Sheryl’s disappearance as an active search and rescue mission.

“At this time we don’t have like any proven suspects and we don’t have evidence to point directly to criminal activity, but we’re looking at all possibilities,” Sgt. Nathaniel Derr, a search and rescue coordinator with Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, said, according to NBC News.

The couple are said to be experienced hikers who hike more than 24 miles a week.

Sheryl is described as being 5-foot 3-inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple top when she went missing. The couple’s dog is a small Yorkie Poo that was on a red leash.