A history of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s relationship, from hiking on their first date to getting engaged

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is engaged, People reported in early February.

The Facebook exec is engaged to Tom Bernthal, founder and CEO of the consulting firm Kelton.

The couple were introduced by the brother of Sandberg’s late husband, and started dating in the spring.

Sandberg revealed new details about her engagement on the Byers Market podcast.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is engaged to Tom Bernthal, CEO and founder of an LA consulting firm, Kelton, People first reported on February 3.

Sandberg, 50, was previously married to SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg, who died in 2015 from heart-related causes. She has been public about dealing with grief, and in 2017 published a book about losing her husband and finding joy again with her children. Sandberg has two children from her marriage with Goldberg.

Bernthal, 46, was previously married, and he has three children. Prioritizing their children was reportedly a common feature that bonded Sandberg and Bernthal when they were first introduced.

Here’s everything we know about the couple’s relationship.

Sheryl Sandberg is chief operating officer of Facebook, and mother of two children.

Sheryl Sandberg.

Sandberg split from boyfriend Bobby Kotick, CEO of Blizzard, after three years, People reported in May, but it’s unclear when the couple actually ended their relationship.

Sheryl Sandberg and Bobby Kotick.

Sandberg was introduced to Bernthal by Sandberg’s brother-in-law, Rob Goldberg. Sandberg and Bernthal reportedly started dating sometime last spring.

Sheryl Sandberg and Dave Goldberg.

Goldberg said that they bonded immediately over being parents. Bernthal has three children, and Sandberg has two.

Sheryl Sandberg.

They reportedly went hiking on their first date.

Sheryl Sandberg.

Sandberg lives in Menlo Park, just 20 minutes from Facebook headquarters, while Bernthal is based in Los Angeles, about 350 miles away. A source told People, “They have been making it work, and traveling a lot, traveling together.”

Sheryl Sandberg's Menlo Park home.

The couple made their public debut together at a Garth Brooks concert in Boise, Idaho, in July 2019. Friends said that they’d been dating “a few months” by that point.

Garth Brooks.

In August, the pair went on a trip to Israel. Sandberg posted on Facebook that she visited Yad Vashem: World Holocaust Center in Jerusalem with “my family and close friends.” She revealed that some of Bernthal’s relatives died in the Holocaust.

Bernthal is a country music fan, and Sandberg has reportedly taken to the genre as well. They went to a Luke Bryan concert together in August.

In November, they attended a Florida Georgia Line concert.

On February 1, the couple recreated their first date with a hike and picnic, and Bernthal proposed.

Though Bernthal officially proposed, Sandberg revealed that the couple had already talked through how and when it would happen. “We decided to get married together, we picked out a ring together, we picked out a weekend together,” she said.

source Allison Shelley/Getty Images

Although the couple hasn’t released photos of the ring, People reported that it has “five tiny hidden diamonds underneath the setting to represent each of their five children.”