THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘She’s All That’ 20 years later

caption Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. in “She’s All That.” source Miramax

“She’s All That” was released in theaters in January 1999 and became an instant classic teen rom-com.

The film, which was loosely based on the George Bernard Shaw’s play titled “Pygmalion” and the 1964 movie “My Fair Lady,” focused on a high school student named Zack, who made a bet with his friend that he could transform any girl at William Henry Harrison High School into a prom queen.

The cast of “She’s All That” was comprised plenty of actors who went on to become notable names in Hollywood, including Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Paul Walker.

Here’s what the stars have been up to since the movie came out on January 29, 1999.

Rachael Leigh Cook starred as Laney Boggs, a clumsy student who was passionate about art.

Rachael Leigh Cook as Laney Boggs in "She's All That."

She wasn’t concerned with being a popular student at school.

Cook has since starred in even more movies and TV shows.

Rachael Leigh Cook won the MTV Movie and TV Award for best breakthrough female performance for her role in "She's All That."

She guest-starred on “Dawson’s Creek” in 1999, and starred as Clara in the 2005 miniseries “Into the West.” Cook’s other TV credits include parts on “Psych,” “Perception,” and “Robot Chicken.”

Cook also had a cameo in singer Khalid’s music video for “Young Dumb & Broke.”

The 39-year old married “The Originals” star Daniel Gillies in 2004 and the couple has two children together, a daughter named Charlotte and a son, Theodore.

Freddie Prinze Jr. starred as the school’s jock and class president, Zack Siler.

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zack Siler in "She's All That."

He had the fourth-highest GPA in his class and was determined to turn Laney into a prom queen within six weeks because he couldn’t stand the idea of losing a bet.

Freddie Prinze Jr. continues to act, but he’s also a cookbook author.

Freddie Prinze Jr. guest-starred on "Friends."

After “She’s All That,” Prinze Jr. landed roles in movies like “Head Over Heels” and “Summer Catch.” He also shared the screen with Sarah Michelle Gellar, who he married in 2002. The couple co-starred as Fred and Daphne in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movies, and Gellar even appeared during a cafeteria scene in “She’s All That.”

Prinze Jr. and Gellar have two children together and have turned heir passion for food into books. In 2016, Prinze Jr. released “Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor,” which included a foreword from Gellar.

Zack’s friend, Dean Sampson, was portrayed by Paul Walker.

Paul Walker as Dean Sampson in "She's All That."

Dean is the one who challenged Zack to give Laney a makeover. He later took her to prom and showered her in compliments in an attempt to get her to sleep with him.

Paul Walker starred as Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” franchise until his death in November 2013.

Walker died in a car crash at the age of 40, while on his way to a charity event. At the time, he was still in the middle of filming the seventh “Fast and Furious” movie, so Walker’s brothers stepped in to help the cast and crew complete any remaining scenes that the star was involved in.

When “Furious 7” hit theaters in 2015, it featured the Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth song “See You Again,” which was included as a tribute to Walker. The emotional track also got nominated for three Grammys.

Walker is survived by his daughter, Meadow Rain.

Jodi Lyn O’Keefe played Taylor Vaughan, the school’s resident popular girl.

Jodi Lyn O'Keefe as Taylor Vaughan in "She's All That."

Taylor and Zack were a power couple, but she abruptly broke up with him after spending spring break in Daytona, Florida, and cheating on him with a new guy named Brock.

Fans of “The Vampire Diaries” will recognize O’Keefe for her role as Jo Laughlin on the hit CW series.

O’Keefe also had roles on other popular series, including “Prison Break” and “Two and a Half Men.” Acting aside, she also released her own jewelry line and clothing collection.

Matthew Lillard starred as Brock Hudson, a narcissist and local celebrity thanks to his role on the reality TV show “Real World.”

Matthew Lillard as Brock Hudson in "She's All That."

Brock loved watching the episodes that he was featured on, and even got a tattoo of his face on his arm. His relationship with Taylor was short-lived and he ended up breaking up with her.

Over the years, Lillard has voiced Shaggy in several “Scooby-Doo” movies and TV series.

Lilliard and the cast of "The Descendants" were nominated for a 2012 SAG award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

In addition to reuniting with Prinze Jr. for two “Scooby-Doo” movies (in 2002 and 2004), he played Dean Boland on the NBC comedy “Good Girls” and William Hastings on “Twin Peaks.”

Lillard has been married to Heather Helm since 2000 and they have three children together.

Anna Paquin starred as Zack’s younger sister, Mackenzie Siler.

Anna Paquin as Mackenzie Siler in "She's All That."

Mackenize tweezed Laney’s eyebrows and gave her a new, shorter hairstyle.

Paquin is now known for her role as Sookie Stackhouse on HBO’s “True Blood.”

Anna Paquin won an Oscar in 1994.

In addition to her Golden Globe-nominated role on the vampire series, Paquin went on to play Rogue in the “X-Men” movies.

In real life, she’s married to “True Blood” co-star Stephen Moyer and they have fraternal twins named Charlie and Poppy.

Paquin is also an advocate for the LGBTQIA community since coming out as bisexual in 2010.

Laney’s little brother, Simon Boggs, was played by Kieran Culkin.

Kieran Culkin as Simon Boggs in "She's All That."

Simon was a stereotypical, annoying younger brother. Zack also stood up for him at one point after he got bullied at school.

Kieran Culkin currently stars on the HBO drama “Succession.”

His role as Roman Roy on the series earned Culkin a 2019 Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series or motion picture made for television.

Outside of his participation on TV shows, the 36-year-old was part of several theater productions in New York. He also enjoys trolling his brother, Macaulay Culkin, online and has been married to Jazz Charton since 2013.

Laney’s loyal childhood friend, Jesse Jackson, was portrayed by Elden Henson.

Elden Henson as Jesse Jackson in "She's All That."

Jesse always looked out for Laney and couldn’t resist eating Twinkies, despite saying that he’d lose 10 pounds before graduation.

Henson most recently appeared as Foggy Nelson, the best friend of Matt Murdock, on “Daredevil.”

Elden Henson played Polllux in the "Hunger Games" franchise.

Henson also guest-starred on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Workaholics,” “Private Practice,” and “Psych.”

Usher Raymond played the school’s DJ.

Usher Raymond in "She's All That."

He was responsible for giving the morning announcements and was the DJ at the senior prom, which featured an iconic choreographed dance scene.

Usher went on to become a Grammy-winning singer.

Usher released his first album in 1993.

Since the ’90s, he’s released more than five studio albums, which have sold millions of copies worldwide. His chart-topping songs include “Yeah!” “Burn,” and “OMG.”

Usher has two children, and revealed his split with wife Grace Miguel in 2018.

Gabrielle Union starred as Katie, one of Taylor’s closest friends.

Gabrielle Union as Katie in "She's All That."

Katie nominated Laney for prom queen.

Gabrielle Union has starred in plenty of rom-coms since “She’s All That.”

Gabrielle Union starred in the 2000 movie "Bring It On."

She landed roles in “Deliver Us From Eva” with LL Cool J, “Breakin’ All the Rules” with Jamie Foxx, and “Think Like a Man” with Taraji P. Henson. The 46-year-old has also been praised for her role as the titular character on the series “Being Mary Jane.”

Union has been married to NBA star Dwyane Wade since 2014 and the couple welcomed a daughter named Kaavia James Union Wade via surrogate in late 2018.

Dulé Hill played another one of Zack’s friends, named Preston.

Dulé Hill as Preston in "She's All That."

He lived in a huge house, which was perfect for throwing high school parties.

Hill currently plays senior partner Alex Williams on the show “Suits.”

Dulé Hill played Sam in the movie "Holes."

Prior to that, he had successful runs on other series, including “The West Wing,” “Ballers,” and “Psych.”

