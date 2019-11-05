Shia LaBeouf says he prefers to only have sex in missionary position: ‘I’m very ’50s America’

By
Libby Torres
-
Shia LaBeouf has starred in films like

caption
Shia LaBeouf has starred in films like “Holes” and “Disturbia.”
source
Mike Marsland/WireImage

  • Transformers” actor Shia LaBeouf revealed during a segment on “The Ellen Show” Tuesday that he mostly prefers vanilla, “missionary” style sex.
  • “No, it’s not my thing,” the actor said to host Ellen DeGeneres when she asked if he was a member of the Mile High club.
  • “I’m very cuddly, cute. I’m very ’50s America,” the actor explained, adding, “I’m a cuddly, ’50s, Rockwell, missionary, boring sex guy.”
  • After LaBeouf revealed he’s a fan of missionary sex, DeGeneres and the audience applauded him and gave him a standing ovation.
  • DeGeneres went on to ask the “Holes” actor if he had any advice for his 12-year-old self.
  • “Just stay on course, boring sex will get you applauded in the future,” LaBeouf joked.
