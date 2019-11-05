Shia LaBeouf says he prefers to only have sex in missionary position: ‘I’m very ’50s America’

- source
- “Transformers” actor Shia LaBeouf revealed during a segment on “The Ellen Show” Tuesday that he mostly prefers vanilla, “missionary” style sex.
- “No, it’s not my thing,” the actor said to host Ellen DeGeneres when she asked if he was a member of the Mile High club.
- “I’m very cuddly, cute. I’m very ’50s America,” the actor explained, adding, “I’m a cuddly, ’50s, Rockwell, missionary, boring sex guy.”
- After LaBeouf revealed he’s a fan of missionary sex, DeGeneres and the audience applauded him and gave him a standing ovation.
- DeGeneres went on to ask the “Holes” actor if he had any advice for his 12-year-old self.
- “Just stay on course, boring sex will get you applauded in the future,” LaBeouf joked.
