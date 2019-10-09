Shia LaBeouf says a costar with Down syndrome saved him after problems with alcohol resulted in his arrest

In an interview with the UK’s Channel 4 on Friday, Shia LaBeouf told the presenter Cathy Newman that his latest film, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” saved him after a string of embarrassing incidents that culminated in his arrest in July 2017.

In the movie, LaBeouf stars alongside Zack Gottsagen, who, living with the genetic condition himself, plays a man with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a pro wrestler.

LaBeouf said it was Gottsagen’s brutal honesty that brought him back from what he has described as a “twisted” time in his life.

LaBeouf told Newman that the day after he was arrested, he was on a boat with the rest of the “Peanut Butter Falcon” cast and “couldn’t really look anybody in the eye.” It was then, LaBeouf said, that Gottsagen put his hand on his shoulder.

Gottsagen “nursed me back, on a boat, during a scene where we’re talking about, like, the painful past,” LaBeouf said. “That stuff hurts.”

caption Dakota Johnson also stars in “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” source REUTERS / Monica Almeida

LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness – an incident that caused further outrage after bodycam footage obtained by TMZ showed LaBeouf’s racist tirade against a black police officer.

In a statement apologizing for his behavior, the “Even Stevens” actor called the arrest “a new low” – “a low I hope is the bottom.”

While Gottsagen may have been the one to offer a friendly hand to LaBeouf in his time of need, he also had some stern words for his costar.

Gottsagen told Newman he gave LaBeouf “one chance to prove to himself: never, never, never do this kind of stuff again.”

“So actually the film sort of saved you in a way?” Newman asked LaBeouf. “Is that too dramatic to say?”

“No, it’s not too dramatic to say,” LaBeouf responded.

caption LaBeouf and Gottsagen play Tyler and Zak in “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” source Roadside Attractions

Gottsagen’s mother, Shelley, recently told The Times of London that LaBeouf agreed at that moment on the boat not to have another drink during the rest of filming and that he hadn’t had a drink since.

LaBeouf told Esquire last year that to hear Gottsagen “say that he was disappointed in me probably changed the course of my life.”

“Zack can’t not shoot straight,” he told the magazine, “and bless him for it, ’cause in that moment, I needed a straight shooter who I couldn’t argue with.”

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” is in theaters now.