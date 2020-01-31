Shifting Gears: Yes, Tesla is as valuable as 2 GMs

caption Kobe Bryant seen with a helicopter similar to the one that crashed. source Andrew D. Bernstein/NBA Classic/Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak dominated aviation news, as airlines grappled with whether they should continue to fly to China. But we also dealt with the tragic California helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, along with seven passengers including the pilot.

And … Tesla reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings. The year wasn’t profitable, but the quarter was a blowout, and Tesla’s already superheated stock rocketed higher, minting a market cap bigger that Volkswagen’s. Tesla is now valued like two GMs.

Airlines canceled flights to China as fears of the coronavirus outbreak intensified.

The World Health Organization reversed an earlier decision and reclassified the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency as the death toll increased and more cases were identified inside and outside of China.

Airlines responded by canceling flights.

The coronavirus is, according to authorities, less deadly than the seasonal flu. But it’s the most aggressive outbreak of a new illness since the SARS outbreak in 2003.

The tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 25, along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people including baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa, and basketball coach Christina Mauser. Middle school student Payton Chester and his mother, Sarah Chester also died as well as the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

The helicopter was a Sikorsky S-76, a model that’s known for its strong safety record.

Tesla crushed earnings and the stock went ballistic.

Tesla beat Wall Street’s expectations for both revenue and net income, posting a second straight quarter the black to close out 2019.

The stock price went nuts. Tesla shares had already blasted to historic highs above $500, but the Q4 result put the electric carmaker well past the $600 mark.

One noted analyst even argued that Musk has become a “quiet assassin”of short-sellers betting against the company.

FedEx CEO and founder Fred Smith has declared war on his ultimate foe: UPS.

UPS CEO David Abney got a challenge a few days before his company announced earnings.

His longtime rival, FedEx CEO Fred Smith, told Bloomberg in an interview that his company will trounce UPS in the next two to three years by revenue.

Abney begged to differ.

The chief executive of UPS shared that he isn’t losing sleep over Smith’s claim.

“If you’re chasing a target and the target is stationary, that’s one way. You’re chasing a moving target – and we are definitely a moving target with the investments that we’re making,” Abney told Business Insider in an interview on January 30.

Hummer is BAAACCKKK!

General Motors confirmed that its controversial, large-and-in-charge Hummer brand – a casualty of the financial crisis, GM’s bankruptcy in 2009, and spiking gas prices in the late 2000s and early 2010s – would return.

Sort of. The revived Hummer nameplate is coming to the truck-and-SUV division GMC. In a twist for the ages, the new Hummer will be a 1,000 horsepower, all-electric ride.

GMC called it a “super truck” and it kinda is, with a claimed 0-60 mph time of three seconds.

Waymo teamed up with UPS to shuttle packages — and capitalize on the logistics side of self-driving tech.

Ferrying humans around in self-driving cars is getting all the attention, but what about cargo? Cardboard boxes, after all, never complain.

Alphabet-owned Waymo, a leader in autonomy, signed a deal with UPS to shuttle packages. For now, the operation is limited to the Phoenix area, where the Waymo One service launched in late 2018.

Lincoln’s first electric vehicle will be built on a platform developed by the hot EV startup Rivian.

Ford’s luxury brand, Lincoln, announced that it’s first fully-electric vehicle would be built on a platform developed by Rivian, the buzzy startup that’s garnered $3.5 billion in investment from Amazon and others – including Ford, which has kicked in $500 million.

Lincoln’s electrification strategy has been patient. The brand has added some plug-in hybrids to the lineup, but now it’s taking the fully-electric plunge.

