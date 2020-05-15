Shifting Gears: Uber eyes a big buy, airline bankruptcies accelerate, and CEOs reveal the new normal

By
Business Insider
-

An Uber Eats rider cycles through central London.

caption
An Uber Eats rider cycles through central London.
source
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Good morning and Happy Friday. Welcome to another week of Shifting Gears – Business Insider’s roundup of all the transportation news you might have missed.

This week, we published a massive feature based on conversations with more than 200 CEOs on how their business will be transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-three of those executives are in transportation – doing everything from ride-hailing to cargo shipping, trucking, self-driving cars, traditional autos, and more. You can read all their answers here.

(Don’t forget, you can sign up here to get this newsletter straight to your inbox.)

Let’s get to the news:

Uber appears to be circling a major acquisition

Elon Musk had another strange week,

Truckers got a big break this week

  • Rachel Premack reports the federal government overturned four key parts of a road safety law that was hurting their pay.

American roads are pure chaos right now.

Everything else: