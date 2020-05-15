Shifting Gears: Uber eyes a big buy, airline bankruptcies accelerate, and CEOs reveal the new normal

caption An Uber Eats rider cycles through central London. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Welcome to another week of Shifting Gears – Business Insider's roundup of all the transportation news you might have missed.

This week, we published a massive feature based on conversations with more than 200 CEOs on how their business will be transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-three of those executives are in transportation – doing everything from ride-hailing to cargo shipping, trucking, self-driving cars, traditional autos, and more. You can read all their answers here.

Uber appears to be circling a major acquisition

Multiple news outlets reported this week that Uber has made a bid for competing delivery outlet GrubHub that would value the Chicago-based company around $6 billion. The disputes appear to be around share ratios for the all-stock transaction, but nothing appears to be anywhere close to final.

The combined company would be a delivery powerhouse, and investors cheered the reports. Getting the deal through congressional hurdles amid a pandemic, on the other hand, might be more tricky.

Elon Musk had another strange week,

Truckers got a big break this week

Rachel Premack reports the federal government overturned four key parts of a road safety law that was hurting their pay.

American roads are pure chaos right now.

Yes, fewer people are driving. But some of those who are hitting the road are driving way too fast. Newest BI transportation team member Kristen Lee reports cops are seeing a surge in dangerous driving, but punishing those at fault is tricky in the midst of a pandemic.

