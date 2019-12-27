Shifting Gears: Uber’s founding CEO is completely out, Tesla gets a boost, and how to get a job in autonomous tech

caption Rivian’s electric trucks are the closest direct competitor to Tesla. The company got a major investment this week. source Rivian

Happy Friday and welcome to the last issue of Shifting Gears for 2019, and what a year it was.

This holiday travel season is expected to be even busier than years past, with delays coming in at a new record, too. Consider this newsletter a good luck charm – our fingers are crossed if you’re traveling today and through the weekend.

Want to receive this weekly digest of all the transportation news you missed directly to your inbox? Sign up here.

As always, let us know what we missed. I’m on grapier@businessinsider.com for tips, holiday travel complaints, and story ideas.

Let’s dive in:

12 rising stars in self-driving tech

source Rahul Ahluwalia; Alexis Tuaso /Cruise; Roman Udovichenko/Yandex; Keysha Camps/General Motors; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Business Insider has published its first list of the rising stars of autonomous technology. There’s no shortage of talent in the industry, and choosing just a dozen young people from a list of more than three-dozen inspiring nominees was no easy task.

Read the full list here. And get the group’s best career advice here.

Travis Kalanick exits Uber for good

caption Travis Kalanick. source Thomson Reuters

After two months of heavy selling, Uber’s founder and original CEO Travis Kalanick has completely exited his roughly $5.2 billion stake and relinquished his board seat.

While Uber has been in “Uber 2.0” for some time since Kalanick was ousted as chief executive and replaced by Dara Khosrowshahi, it’s yet another sign that the company no longer bears any resemblance to its former self. Still, Kalanick’s selling hasn’t helped Uber’s stock price climb from near-record lows.

Here’s a look at his next act: delivery-only restaurants with some … very unique names.

A Tesla analyst admits the turnaround could happen sooner than expected

source Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla has “proven the skeptics” wrong in the near term, Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush told clients this week as he raised his target price on the stock by $100 to $370 – still below shares’ current levels.

“We move one step closer to believing this Tesla turnaround story is real as Musk has delivered with Tesla’s back against the wall,” he said. Shares rose about 1% following his bullish note.

The note comes after a Tesla rally that’s sent the stock surging past $420, the price at which CEO Elon Musk tweeted he had funding secured to take the company private in 2018. As the stock soars, traders that have bet against Tesla have lost more than $8 billion.

Rivian, a top Tesla truck competitor, gets a big boost

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The electric-vehicle startup Rivian has received a $1.3 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price, Rivian announced on Monday. Amazon, Ford, and BlackRock also contributed to the funding round.

Once one of Tesla’s biggest shareholders, T. Rowe Price sold much of its stake in the electric-car maker earlier this year.

Founded in 2009, Rivian has now raised over $3 billion, according to Pitchbook (which does not yet list the T. Rowe Price deal). Earlier this year, Rivian received a $500 million investment from Ford, a $700 million investment led by Amazon, and a $350 million investment from Cox Automotive. Ford will use Rivian’s electric-vehicle platform in a new vehicle, as will Amazon, which has ordered from Rivian 100,000 electric delivery vans.

Boeing’s CEO is out

caption The now former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg. source Jim Young-Pool/Getty Images

Boeing’s board of directors on Monday fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg effective immediately as the company continues to grapple with a crisis surrounding the 737 Max, which crashed twice more than six months ago leaving the model grounded worldwide.

Investors cheered the move, which the stock rising following the news.

Everything else