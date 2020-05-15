Watch Elisabeth Moss seduce and manipulate her housemates in the trailer for her new thriller ‘Shirley’

- source
- Neon
- The trailer for “Shirley,” a new thriller starring Elisabeth Moss, was released earlier this week.
- Fans won’t want to miss her turn in the tense psychological drama.
- “Shirley” is about horror writer Shirley Jackson (who wrote “The Haunting of Hill House”) and her unfaithful husband Stanley (Michael Stuhlbarg) as they take in a naive young couple, Fred and Rose.
- The couple quickly becomes a part of Shirley’s plans and manipulations.
- The trailer ends with Stanley asking Shirley how the heroine in the novel she’s writing ends up. “What happens to all lost girls? They go mad,” Shirley responds.
- “Shirley” premieres June 5, 2020.
