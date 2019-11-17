The 10 most shocking celebrity breakups of 2019, so far

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos’ split after 25 years of marriage was surprising.

In early January, the pair released a statement revealing that “after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

The split was shocking considering the pair’s love story and decades together. They met at the investment management firm D.E. Shaw & Co, dated for three months, got engaged, and wed in 1993.

“My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh,” MacKenzie recalled during a 2013 interview with Vogue. “How could you not fall in love with that laugh?”

In the same interview, Jeff described MacKenzie as “resourceful, smart, brainy, and hot.”

A year after getting married, the pair quit their jobs and moved to Seattle to create Amazon, which would lead them to become billionaires.

They finalized their divorce in July and the settlement left MacKenzie with a partial stake in Amazon worth an estimated $38 billion, making her the third richest woman in the world.

Fans were caught off guard by Brie Larson and fiancé Alex Greenwald’s reported split.

In January, People reported that they ended their engagement.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told the publication.

The couple didn’t share too many details about their relationship, but they were reportedly together for a few years prior to their 2016 engagement.

That year when the “Captain Marvel” star won an award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for “Room” at the SAG Awards, she gave Greenwald a shoutout in her acceptance speech and he mouthed the words “I love you, too” from his seat in the audience.

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Larson also called him “the other half of the equation.”

“It goes beyond anything. He’s just my person, he’s my best friend,” she said.

Greenwald also accompanied Larson to other award shows and red carpet premieres and showed support for the actress by wearing a “Captain Marvel” hat and sharing the snap on Instagram.

Adele rose to fame for her chart-topping songs about heartbreak, but her split with husband Simon Konecki was unexpected.

caption Adele and Simon Konecki’s breakup was revealed in April 2019. source Getty Images via Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Adele’s representatives shared a statement with the Associated Press, saying: “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy.”

The “Hello” singer was photographed with Konecki in 2011 and the couple’s son, Angelo, was born in 2012. The pair remained relatively low-key about their relationship.

In 2015, Adele gushed over her “supportive” partner in an interview with Rolling Stone. The following year, she told Vanity Fair that Konecki is “not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in.”

“He’s confident. He’s perfect,” she added.

At the 2017 Grammys, Adele confirmed that she and Konecki got married, referring to him as her “husband” on stage.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship ended a few months after “A Star Is Born” was released.

In early June, People reported that the “Star Is Born” actor and the model ended their relationship.

The pair, who reportedly started dating in 2015, have a daughter together named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper (born in 2017). Cooper and Shayk stepped out together at events like the Met Gala and the Oscars, but they were tight-lipped about their romance during interviews.

However, Cooper did acknowledge Shayk when he won a BAFTA for “ASIB” in February 2019.

“Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year,” Cooper, who starred alongside Lady Gaga in the movie, said.

“Riverdale” costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s reported split stunned fans, but they got back together not long after.

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s reported split was revealed in July. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In July, Us Weekly reported that the actors, who star as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW show (also known as Bughead), ended their relationship. An unnamed source also told “E! News” that they broke up “earlier this summer.”

The news came as a surprise to fans, especially since the two actors had become more open about their relationship. They were also filming season four of “Riverdale” when the reports spread.

Reinhart and Sprouse went on to slam unnamed “sources” cited by multiple publications. They’ve since commented on each others’ Instagram posts, trolled breakup reports, and shared PDA-filled photos, confirming that they’re still a couple. Reinhart also celebrated the former Disney Channel’s star birthday by posting a “sappy” poem on social media.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus had been on-again, off-again for years, but their split months after getting married was shocking.

Fans were surprised that the pair, who met on the set of 2010’s “The Last Song,” ended their relationship after tying the knot during a low-key ceremony in Tennessee in December 2018. At the time, Hemsworth had called it “a really special day” and said that Cyrus officially took his last name.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a representative for Cyrus told People in August. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth also opened up about the split on Instagram, saying that wished her “nothing but health and happiness going forward” and wouldn’t be commenting further on the breakup.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were notoriously quiet about their romance, so people probably didn’t predict their reported breakup in 2019.

Speculation about the two stars began in 2013, a year after Holmes and Tom Cruise got divorced. That year, they were seen dancing at a party in the Hamptons. For years, representatives for the actors denied reports about them dating.

Foxx and Holmes reportedly celebrated birthdays together and were photographed holding hands at the beach in 2017. They were last seen together inside the 2019 Met Gala in May. Three months later, Page Six reported that the low-key pair ended their relationship.

According to Us Weekly, Holmes ended the romance.

For more than 10 years, “Mad Men’s” Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend coupled up for red carpets, so their split was heartbreaking for fans.

The pair got married in New York in October 2009 and were always all-smiles in public, from the Emmys to the Oscars.

In October, Hendricks shared a statement on social media revealing that they ended their relationship after 12 years together.

“We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” Hendricks said in a statement that she shared on Instagram in October. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker revealed their breakup after eight years of marriage and a “gorgeous ride” in a heartfelt statement.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” the statement which Nash shared on social media, read.

They continued: “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense.”

Nash went on to tell “Entertainment Tonight” that she and Tucker, who wed in May 2011 in Malibu, California, don’t harbor any bad blood.

“The love has just taken on a different form, but [he’s] always gonna be my friend. Always,” the actress said.

Solange and Alan Ferguson’s breakup after 11 years together came as a surprise to fans.

In an Instagram post, Knowles called Ferguson “a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life.”

She also revealed that they called it quits earlier in 2019 and wanted to “protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully.”

Knowles and Ferguson tied the knot in November 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. They went on to codirect Knowles’ music videos for “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky.”