15 shoe organization ideas that make the most of your space

The Container Store

As your shoe collection grows, it seems that the space to store it is only shrinking.

Depending on what your closet and room look like, there are multiple possible organization solutions to address this problem.

With these 15 products, you can store them vertically, side by side, or in individual boxes. Find the best shoe organization solution for your needs below.

Of all the clothes and accessories we have to store in our room, shoes are among the most egregious problem item. We possess too many pairs for our own good, and they’re often bulky or come in weird shapes.

It’s time to stop tripping over your heels or digging through mismatched sneakers every time you want to leave the house and look presentable for society.

There are many different ways you can organize your shoe mess, whether you prefer to stack them or line them up – or maybe you’ll take any configuration as long as it saves space and makes your shoe situation neater.

We found 15 unique shoe organization products that can help you make the most of your limited closet space and keep track of your shoe collection.

A waterproof shoe rack

source Amazon

This shoe rack features waterproof, non-woven fabric tiers that you can wash. It stores up to 25 pairs of shoes and the metal tubes are removable so you can adjust each layer’s height.

A hanging closet organizer

source Amazon

To make the most of the vertical space in your closet, get this hanging closet organizer. Its deep, narrow shape is optimized for all types of shoes.

A stackable shoe rack

source Amazon

This rack is very easy to assemble, plus you can build upon it once your shoe collection grows by stacking multiple units on top of each other.

Clear shoe boxes

source The Container Store

Insider Picks’ resident shoe fanatic swears by these boxes to keep his large shoe collection organized. They also protect shoes from dust. If you’re scared of stinky shoes, don’t worry – they have ventilation holes.

A spinning shoe tree

source Amazon

Spin your way to your favorite pair of shoes every morning. The heavy-duty chromed-steel shoe tree comes in chrome, bronze, or white, and is available with either three or four tiers.

Shoe stackers

source Amazon

Instead of setting your shoes side by side, double the storage space by stacking them on top of each other. This set of stacking accessories also comes with a scarf and belt hanger.

A shoe cabinet that doesn’t take up too much space

source The Container Store

Mount this cabinet to the wall (it comes with all the hardware) and you can store up to nine pairs of shoes. The drop-down drawers help keep its profile slim.

A shoe organizer that slides under your bed

source Amazon

The space under your bed is the hidden area you’re probably not taking proper advantage of. Store 12 pairs of shoes in this fabric organizer, which has two handles to allow for easy access.

Hanging shoe pockets for your closet

source The Container Store

The clear pockets let you see all your shoes. It’s perfect for lighter shoes like flats, sandals, and sneakers.

A stackable cube organizer

source Amazon

Arrange these cubes in any order that works for your space. The cubby-like system provides better organization than an open shelf.

A rolling rack like the ones you see in clothing stores

source Amazon

Do you have 50+ pairs of shoes? You might need to get serious with a 10-tier metal rack like the kind you see in department store sale sections. It’s an easy, affordable way to deal with your shoe obsession.

A combination shoe rack and hallway bench

source Amazon

This organizer is a nice-looking entryway option where you can put the shoes you wear more often, or the casual shoes you wear out for quick errands.

A slanted organizer you can use for more than shoes

source The Container Store

High heels can be tricky to store. This mesh shelf organizer keeps both your floors and heels safe, and is also suitable for accessories like handbags.

A high-quality wall rack

source The Container Store

This Container Store exclusive isn’t cheap, but it is sturdy and multi-functional. Assembling the rack is as simple as sliding the hooks over your door.

An under-$10 organizer

source Amazon

On the other hand, if you don’t want to spend more than $10, this basic AmazonBasics over-the-door fabric organizer can also get the job done.