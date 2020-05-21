3 injured, suspect in custody, after shooting in Arizona, according to police

caption General view outside of Gila River Arena at the Westgate Center on October 9, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Police in Glendale, Arizona, say that three people were injured after a shooting took place at the Westgate entertainment district on Wednesday evening.

One suspect has been taken into custody, Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said during a press briefing, adding that the scene is no longer active.

Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada said in a tweet that he witnessed the scene. He claimed there were multiple victims.

Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said during a press briefing that they received reports of a shooting at around 7:25 p.m. local time.

Officers located the suspect and safely took him into custody, Ngalulua said. Three people were shot during the incident – one person remains in critical condition, and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Ngalula said there was no preliminary information available on the suspect or the victims. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Businesses in the popular shopping district were told to shelter-in-place as police conduct a sweep of the area.

Ngalula added that police were aware of video circulating on social media reportedly showing the shooting. She said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Glendale Police tweeted that they were “shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe.”

Arizona Sen. Martin Quezada said in a tweet that he witnessed the shooter, claiming there were multiple victims. Quezada’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Glendale Police did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This is a developing story.