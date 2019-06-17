Reports of a shooting caused chaos at the Toronto Raptors’ championship parade

caption People fled the Toronto Raptors championship parade after reports of gun shots. source via Meagan Fitzpatrick/Twitter

There was reportedly a shooting at the Toronto Raptors championship parade on Monday.

Police say there were two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gun shots and reports of the shooting caused a chaotic scene, as those in attendance fled, all while the Raptors’ championship speeches continued.

A chaotic scene unfolded on Monday at the Toronto Raptors championship parade, as reports of a shooting and an emergency situation sent those in attendance running.

The Toronto Police Operations Twitter account reported at 2:56 p.m. ET that were reports of gunshots near Nathan Phillips Square, the final destination of the parade. The Toronto Police later reported that there were two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those in attendance said there were masses of people running in confusion, while officials urged people to stay calm. The speeches from the team were still going on, according to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Sun.

According to Reuters, nearly two million people attended the event. The celebratory speeches were momentarily stopped, but eventually continued.

Marika Washchyshyn of CTV reported that the crowd gathered back in the square later on after the incident.

Videos showed the chaotic scene.

And again. People running away from the right side. Not sure what’s going on pic.twitter.com/1fEoGoaVMl — Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) June 17, 2019

Shots fired at Nathan Phillips Square. This is shot at the north side of city hall. pic.twitter.com/KhGb5xag02 — Francine Kopun (@KopunF) June 17, 2019