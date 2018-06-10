CAMERA SHOOTOUT: iPhone X versus Huawei P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro is the Chinese phone maker’s answer to the iPhone X, though it’s 25% cheaper.

One of the P20 Pro’s biggest selling points is its camera, which comes with artifical intelligence and, crazily, a triple camera. That includes a 40-megapixel telephoto sensor, which basically means your zoomed photos won’t look too blurry, a 20-megapizel monochrome sensor for better detail and sensitivity, and then a standard 8-megapixel image sensor.

Depending on who you read, the iPhone X boasts the best smartphone camera right now.

I took both phones for a spin in London, and found that both have different strengths. So which camera is the “best” really depends on who’s buying it and what they want to use it for.

Here’s how the two compare:

The P20 Pro’s artificial intelligence means the camera ‘recognises’ when you’re outside and in a green space — and it will amp the green up.

If you like Instagram-style filters, then you’ll probably like the brighter colours. Others might prefer the less acidic tones of the iPhone X.

You can see a real difference between the two cameras in this shot in outdoor lighting which involves reflections.

The Huawei image on the right seems a little clearer too.

When it comes to taking shots in bright light, there isn’t much in it between the two cameras.

The iPhone X comes into its own for portrait photography though, and it beats the Huawei hands down.

One quirk of Asian phone makers like Huawei is that they default to “flattening” and lightening the subject’s skin tone. The result is that my face looks strangely airbrushed with the P20 Pro.

iPhone X’s portrait mode zooms right in on the subject, which is why the two photos look different sizes.

The iPhone X seems to take better indoor shots.

The P20 Pro comes with an Aperture mode, which is a lovely feature for close-up shots.

The iPhone X takes nice detailed close-up shots, but doesn’t offer the background blurring feature.

Here’s another outside shot in daylight, this time featuring lots of detail. Again, both pictures are high quality, though the iPhone X captures more vivid colours.

Huawei’s artificial intelligence feature also recognises blue sky, and really turns up the colour.

Again, it’s a nice feature if you like the Instagram look.

Again, the iPhone X wins on selfie portraits thanks to its detail and background blurring.

The P20 Pro made the background and my skin look washed out.

The P20 Pro’s telephoto lens is crystal clear.

The zoomed-in detail on this photo is much clearer with the P20 Pro.

Neither company has really worked out “stage light” mode on portraits just yet.

Apple’s Portrait Lighting is one of the most innovative features on the iPhone X, although some settings, like this “stage light” feature, look a little shoddy. The P20 Pro has copied these lighting features, but they are nowhere near as good.

