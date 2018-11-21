Shopee, Huawei and Singapore Airlines among top brands Malaysians recommend to family and friends: Study

E-commerce site Shopee was the most recommended brand among Malaysians. Business Insider Singapore

Malaysians are raving about an online shopping brand more than any car, phone or aeroplane brand this year, a study has found.

A new analysis from market research company YouGov reveals that Shopee has the strongest brand advocates among Malaysian consumers.

The brands were ranked by analysing how much current and past consumers of each brand recommended them to family members or friends.

Scores were calculated by subtracting negative responses from the positive responses collected from each brand’s customers for the twelve-month period through October 2018.

Shopee scored 77.2, mirroring the rise of online shopping in Malaysia, YouGov said in its analysis.

Coming in second was Chinese electronics manufactuer Huawei at 77.0, followed by Singaporean national carrier Singaporean Airlines with a score of 76.7.

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp came in fourth, scoring 76.1.

Interestingly, Japanese brands made up a sizeable proportion of the top ten – Automotive companies Toyota and Honda were ranked fifth (74.3) and sixth (71.3) respectively, while Japan Airlines was in seventh place (71.2) and Japanese retailer Uniqlo was in ninth (68.9).

Other e-commerce platforms performed well too – Lazada was in eighth place (69.7) and Book Depository in last (67.8).

And that’s not all the marketing research company found out.

YouGov studied which brands improved the most in attaining customer advocacy, and found that not only did Shopee dominate the top ten, it also showed the most improved score (a rise of 14.6 points) over the past year.

The runner-ups were Malaysian automotive manufacturer Perodua, which improved by 12.0 points, and subscription video-on-demand platform Netflix which improved by 11.2 points.

