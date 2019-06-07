Shopee now has a live streaming feature for sellers who want to entertain

Through this live stream feature, sellers on Shopee will be able to directly engage and interact with their customers in real time. Pixabay

Shopee is amping up its game with a new streaming service that will let merchants sell products via live stream.

Unveiled by the e-commerce platform on Thursday (June 6), Shopee LIVE is mobile-optimised and aimed at eliminating the hassle of having to ask questions about different products through individual listings.

Through this live stream feature, sellers on Shopee – which includes official brands, small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), and micro-entrepreneurs – will be able to directly engage and interact with their customers.

Sellers can conduct live product demonstrations and reviews while customers can ask questions through the chat function during the live stream and get their answers in real time.

Customers can also purchase the seller’s goods through a drop down menu without having to leave the stream.

All streams that have ended can be replayed, and upcoming live streams are also shown under the “coming soon” section.

Sellers and brands that tested out the new live stream feature prior to the official launch have seen their sales increase by up to 75 per cent, Shopee said.

In a statement, Shopee’s chief commercial officer, Zhou Junjie, said: “Singaporeans are looking for more than just a transactional shopping experience, they are demanding more entertainment and engagement.”

In December last year, competitor Lazada launched a livestream shopping feature on its mobile app with similar functions where sellers and customers get to interact in real time, Digital News Asia reported.

