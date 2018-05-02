Shopee teams up with DHL eCommerce in Thailand to offer a seamless delivery experience

With over 500 DHL ServicePoints across Thailand, Shopee users can enjoy excellent delivery service nationwide

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 2 May 2018 – DHL eCommerce, a division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group, is partnering with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to offer greater convenience and choice to Shopee users in Thailand. Sellers on Shopee can now access over 500 DHL ServicePoints across Thailand to drop off their parcels and have them delivered to their shoppers across Thailand. Alternatively, sellers can also arrange a pickup from DHL for door-to-door delivery service to their buyers.









“We are thrilled to be partnering Shopee to offer greater ease, choice and control over the online delivery experience. Shoppers’ expectations are growing with regards to their entire purchasing experience — they expect a great and seamless experience from the time they click to purchase until the goods are received. A recent report states that 60% of consumers purchased from one online merchant over another because delivery options were more convenient for their needs, highlighting the pivotal role of delivery in the overall online shopping experience[1],” says Kiattichai Pitpreecha, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, DHL eCommerce.





“Shopee is excited to work with DHL eCommerce and we are confident that our users will benefit from the suite of services and features offered by DHL. We aim to become the online shopping destination of choice in all our markets and will continue to explore synergies between the two companies to make both buying and selling on Shopee as easy and seamless as possible,” says Terence Pang, Chief Operating Officer of Shopee.







DHL’s domestic delivery network in Thailand offers high quality delivery service and a range of other services, such as easy IT and API integration, end-to-end tracking, delivery insurance, cash on delivery and more, tailored for the booming e-commerce industry. This enables sellers and leading brands on Shopee to efficiently reach out to customers across the country. Shoppers on the other hand will benefit from the consistent quality and convenience of delivery options. DHL eCommerce will also be growing its ServicePoint footprint in Thailand to over a thousand in the coming months to offer increased touchpoints with users.





To mark the start of the partnership, Shopee and DHL will be extending a limited period free shipping promotion. Shopee sellers can enjoy free shipping nationwide (terms and conditions apply) from now until 30 June 2018 when they select DHL as the logistics provide for their shipments. For more information, visit https://shopee.co.th/dhlservice.

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.





About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It is a platform tailored for the region, providing customers with an easy, secure and fast online shopping experience through strong payment and logistical support.





Shopee aims to continually enhance its platform and become the region’s e-commerce destination of choice. Shopee has a wide selection of product categories ranging from consumer electronics to home & living, health & beauty, baby & toys, fashion and fitness equipment.





Shopee, a Sea company, was first launched in Singapore in 2015, and has since expanded its reach to Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Sea is a leader in digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services across Greater Southeast Asia. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology, and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol SE.