Shopmatic brings a volley of power-packed features, aiding merchant discoverability & success

Launches POS feature to enable omnichannel sales

Joins forces with OnlineSales.ai to help customers leverage AI-enabled marketing automation





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – November 7, 2019 – Determined to enable online & offline success for small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs, international e-commerce enabler Shopmatic has launched a volley of exciting new features to enable merchant discovery and success when they bring their businesses online. The fast-emerging e-commerce leader has launched a new POS feature on its platform that simplifies inventory management and expedites order generation. Furthermore, the brand has partnered with OnlineSales.ai to help its merchants benefit from the repertoire of AI-enabled marketing automation services.

The new Shopmatic Point of Sale feature was built especially for merchants participating in exhibitions, flea market, and / or any physical events to support reconciling the offline and online orders creating an omnichannel experience for the merchant. Taking the pain away from inventory and bulk order management, the feature is optimised for mobile browsing.





The Shopmatic partnership with OnlineSales.ai, businesses can now utilise cutting-edge advancements in AI to promote their businesses online. The platform can reach over 1.2m shoppers every month and supports merchants through cross-channel marketing across Google, Facebook and Affiliate Marketing by allowing businesses to pre-determine a specified daily budget to run efficient digital marketing campaigns for their individual brands. The tool is simple to use and puts the control in the hands of the merchant whilst keeping the cost transparent.

Shopmatic has always focused on helping small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs on its platform drive visibility and growth. The successful launch of Shopmatic World, a disruptive discovery platform that curates the stories of its various merchant products continues to drive online shoppers to their individual web stores, the partnership with OnloneSales.ai now allows merchants to take ownership of their own advertising.

Commenting on the latest developments, Anurag Avula, Co-Founder & CEO of Shopmatic said, “We are driven with the vision to enable the online and offline success of our merchants. We are excited to announce launch of Shopmatic POS and our partnership with OnlineSales.ai. The partnership has been built on a strong foundation of our shared passion towards enabling better prospects for our customers in the e-commerce & retail landscape”.

Ashish Mehta, CEO OnlineSales.ai added, “The world of online commerce could be overwhelming for small-scale businesses, lacking the required funds or technical knowledge. To the same end, Shopmatic has certainly changed the status quo and has been levelling the playing field for aspiring businesses. At OnlineSales.ai, we find it as an incredible opportunity to join forces with Shopmatic and utilise our tech expertise in enabling the online success of small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs at the platform.”

Till date, Shopmatic has enabled the online success of over 300,000+ businesses. It has constantly persevered to bring the latest tech advancements on its platform, determined to enable the online success of small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets. Shopmatic had recently acquired CombineSell and Octopus Retail Management to help merchants promote their products across marketplaces and offline retail spaces. Endeavoring to consolidate its presence as an e-commerce and omnichannel leader, Shopmatic plans to continue its spree of launching exciting and cutting-edge features to enable the success of merchants on its platform.





About Shopmatic

Founded in December 2014, Shopmatic has been driving game-changing strategies in the ecommerce space and has engineered itself to stay focused on helping its customers succeed.

With its recent acquisitions of Octopus and CombineSell, Shopmatic is driving an omnichannel play for individual entrepreneurs and businesses in emerging markets, by enabling the entire ecommerce-&-retail-management ecosystems for them to succeed.

From a domain name to easy integrations with domestic and international payment gateways and shipping partners, to getting discovered via a unique, curated platform- Shopmatic World to POS, Inventory Management and CRM solutions, Shopmatic helps business owners manage the full spectrum of what is required to grow their business.

Shopmatic is headquartered in Singapore with a presence in India, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Philippines and UAE. The company is quickly expanding to the rest of South-East Asia, this year.

Shopmatic has raised 20 M SGD from its incorporation till date with August One, SEEDS Capital and a consortium of investors.

For more information, please visit www.goshopmatic.com or contact media@goshopmatic.com