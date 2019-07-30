Shopped online at Sephora? Customers in Singapore, Malaysia, had names, birthdays and passwords exposed in data breach

Sephora says the data breach happened a fortnight before the alert was issued to its online customers. Sephora

International makeup retailer Sephora has alerted users of its online services of a widespread data breach involving the personal information of customers in Singapore, as well as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, New Zealand and Australia.

The company issued an email notice to its online customers on Monday (July 29) to inform them of the breach which was said to have happened two weeks earlier.

Sephora’s managing director of South-east Asia – Alia Gogi – said in the email: “Some personal information may have been exposed to unauthorised third parties, including first and last names, date of birth, email address and encrypted password, as well as data related to beauty preferences.”

Gogi added that no credit card information had been accessed and the company had “no reason to believe that any personal data has been misused”.

A Sephora spokesperson told Business Insider that the company has since reached out to its affected customers to explain the situation and advise them on steps to take.

Sephora’s website stated that the data breach did not affect any of its physical stores and was limited to a database serving customers who use the company’s online services in South-east Asia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.

The retailer assured that it is safe to make purchases on its website and mobile app. However it told users that it had cancelled all existing passwords for customer accounts “as a precaution” and advised them to change their current ones.

Sephora added that it is offering online customers a personal data monitoring service through a third-party provider “where available and at no cost”.

No details were provided on how many customers were affected by the breach.

ST reported that the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) – Singapore’s privacy watchdog – has been notified by Sephora Digital SEA Pte Ltd of the security incident and is conducting an investigation into the matter.

Founded in France in 1970, Sephora currently operates approximately 1,900 stores in 29 countries around the world, of which more than 200 are located in the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, China and Australia.

