Shopping in JB? Paradigm Mall now takes Nets payments – with zero currency conversion fees

The Nets option means shoppers don’t have to carry ringgit or risk running out of money. Facebook/Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru

Planning to visit Johor Bahru’s Paradigm Mall soon? Bargain hunters take note: if you’re paying with a Nets ATM card, you won’t be charged any currency conversion fees.

In addition, Nets transactions will receive “competitive exchange rates”, The Straits Times reported mall operator WCT Malls Management as saying on Monday (June 17).

Over 100 stories in the mall are accepting the card, including Subway, Samsung and Homepro.

The mall has played host to events such as Malaysia’s first Doraemon pop-up store and the Malaysia auditions for TV singing competition Sing! China.

Currently, Nets ATM cards issued by DBS, OCBC and UOB are accepted across Malaysia.

WCT Malls Management CEO Selena Chua was quoted by The Straits Times as saying that the Nets option at the mall would eliminate the need for shoppers to carry ringgit or risk running out of money.

She added that having a cashless payment option would attract more Singaporean tourists.

Last year, 10.62 million Singaporean tourists visited Malaysia – a 15 per cent drop compared to 2017.

This fall resulted in Malaysia missing its annual tourism target, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said.