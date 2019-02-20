Here’s the town in every US state with the shortest average commute to work

source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

It takes longer to get to work in some parts of the US than others.

Using data from the Census Bureau, we found the town in each state with the shortest average travel time to work.

Some towns’ average commutes are shorter than ten minutes.

The length of an average commute varies across the US. We recently looked at towns with extremely long commutes, but there are some places where the trip to work is far shorter.

The American Community Survey is an annual survey run by the Census Bureau to allow the government, corporate and academic researchers, and anyone who is curious about demographics to better understand the US population. Among many other subjects, the ACS includes questions about how long it typically takes employed respondents to travel to work.

Using the ACS estimates from 2013 to 2017 for places with at least 1,000 workers over the age of 16, excluding college and university campuses and military bases, Business Insider made a map showing the town in each state with the shortest average commute time.

Even after excluding college campuses, many college towns, like Blacksburg, VA, home of Virginia Tech, still fall on the list. It’s not uncommon for students, faculty, and other employees of colleges and universities to live relatively close to campus, and that may be sending down average commute times in such places.

Here’s a table showing each of the towns, along with their mean travel time to work: