The 27 shortest celebrity marriages of all time

Unlike us “normal folk,” famous people don’t get the luxury of privacy during divorces and annulments.

That means that the entire world knows when, why, and how they decide to call it quits. Even more so when that life-long commitment doesn’t even last a year.

Here are the shortest celebrity marriages of all time.

Amy Daire contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa: 313 days

Lopez and Noa got married on February 22, 1997, but less than a year later, they split. Since divorcing, they’ve had several legal issues – including Noa threatening to write a book exposing her and sharing one of their sex tapes.

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen: 312 days

caption Moss called the marriage “traumatic.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Long before the success of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Moss was briefly married to “Saturday Night Live” alum Armisen.

Moss and Armisen got married on October 25, 2009, and broke up eight months later. Moss made the split official when she filed for divorce in early September 2010.

In a 2014, Moss explained what went wrong in their marriage.

“Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young,” she said. “It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible.”

Despite the bad experience, Moss added that “it turned out for the best.”

“I’m glad that I’m not there,” she said. “I’m glad that it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully.”

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly: 309 days

caption They met at the auditions for “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” source Diane Freed/Stringer/Getty Images

“Dumb and Dumber” co-stars Carrey and Holly tied the knot on September 23, 1996. Holly filed for divorce 10 months later citing “irreconcilable differences.”

During an interview, Holly explained that they were quietly dating for years before getting married. As tabloids became more invasive (they would scale Holly and Carrey’s house fence and go through their garbage), she said that they tried to keep the press out of their personal lives.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd: 218 days

caption This wasn’t the first time Lopez got married. source Mel/Getty Images

Lopez met Judd back in 2001 when he worked as a back-up dancer in her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” video. They got engaged and married within the year, but the marriage came crashing down 218 days later.

Judd doesn’t blame the limelight for their failed marriage, but it certainly wasn’t his favorite part of their time together.

“You know it’s very tough,” Judd said while reminiscing on their relationship with Us Weekly in 2014. “Your privacy is breached. You’re no longer a normal person. [Our wedding] was a circus. I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain … trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace.”

LuAnn “The Countess” and Tom D’agostino: 216 days

caption Their relationship played out on a reality TV show. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star LuAnn D’agostino announced her divorce from her husband of seven months, Tom D’agostino, on Thursday, August 4.

The announcement arrived just weeks after a report from Page Six said there was trouble in the marriage, and that LuAnn slapped her new husband at an upscale NYC restaurant.

She partially confirmed the report, clarifying that it was more of a “tap” than a “slap” on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She also said their tumultuous marriage was a result of their “very passionate love affair.”

Their relationship has been a running storyline on the reality show. Many of her cast mates had reported to LuAnn that Tom was cheating on her with various people. She married him anyway on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Elizabeth Taylor and Conrad “Nicky” Hilton: 205 days

caption Taylor got married several times. source Central Press/Getty Images

Taylor was 18 when she said “I do” to the hotel heir. Her first marriage (out of eight) ended before she even turned 19.

In her 1965 memoir, Taylor wrote that the marriage was practically over by the time they returned from their two-week honeymoon. By the time the divorce was final, they’d been together 205 days.

“The honeymoon in Europe lasted two weeks,” she wrote. “I should say the marriage lasted for two weeks. Then came, yours sincerely, disillusionment rude and brutal.”

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green: 163 days

caption They don’t speak to each other anymore. source Chris Weeks/Liaison

The MTV host and famous actress eloped in 2001. Green filed for divorce five months later. In 2014, he revealed to Oprah that they’re no longer in communication.

“I haven’t talked to her in many, many years,” he said. “I’m glad she’s doing great. I’m really happy that she’s doing good.”

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush: 163 days

caption Not all couples that meet on the set of TV shows work out. source Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

The “One Tree Hill” co-stars said their vows in April 2005 in a Malibu ceremony. They officially separated just five months later, and Bush filed for annulment. When that was denied, the couple had to wait until December 2006 until their divorce was finalized.

When she sat down on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2014, she spoke about their interesting work place relationship.

“We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place,” Bush said to Andy Cohen. “To all the other costars who’ve worked it out, more power to you.”

Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: 128 days

caption Zellweger cited “fraud” as the reason for their split. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images and Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

When Zellweger and Chesney announced their split and intentions to have their four month marriage annulled, it led to a lot of speculation about the country singer’s sexual orientation.

On September 15 2005, Zellweger filed papers citing “fraud” as their reason for separation. The ordeal was dragged out through several gossip magazines and websites, but over ten years later, she’s finally forgotten all about it.

“I forgot about that,” she said during an interview with The Advocate. “It’s a pretty big thing to forget, isn’t it? That made me sad. It made me sad that somehow people were using that as a way to be cruel and calling someone gay as a pejorative, which has fateful consequences. Of course, there’s the bigger-picture problem of why anyone had to make up a story at all.”

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock: 122 days

caption The singer tries to avoid run-ins with his ex. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you thought two people couldn’t be more perfect together, then you were wrong. Although this relationship might have seemed good in theory, it was apparently quite the opposite, according to Kid Rock.

They married on a yacht in the summer of 2006 and by the time fall rolled around, they’d already filed for divorce.

“Not really,” the singer said when Ellen DeGeneres asked if they kept in touch. “If I saw her somewhere I’d say hi, but I try not to go in the same circles. I touched stove, stove was hot, I think I not touch stove anymore.”

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito: 122 days

caption The split was mutual. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cooper and “Blue Bloods” star Espositio got hitched in December 2006 and filed for divorce in May. Luckily, it was mutual according to Cooper.

“It was just something that happened,” Cooper said during an interview on Howard Stern’s XM show. “The good thing is, we both realized it … Sometimes you just realize it.”

Colin Farrell and Amelia Warner: 121 days

caption Warner is now married to Jamie Dornan. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actors wed in Tahiti on July 17, 2001, and Farrell even got a tattoo of her name around his ring finger.

But the pair broke up four months later, and they later insinuated that the marriage was not legally binding after all.

“It wasn’t legally binding, it was just something we did for us,” Warner said later.

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley: 107 days

caption No one knows the exact reason behind their divorce. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Presley – the only child of singer Elvis Presley – said “I do” to the Oscar winning actor on the 25th anniversary of her father’s death in 2002. The couple split three short months later and they both kept tight lips about the reasoning why.

“I did not talk about the marriage and I am not going to talk about the divorce,” Cage said through his publicist in a statement.

“I’m sad about this, but we shouldn’t have been married in the first place,” Presley said in her own response to CNN.

Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister: 85 days

caption Nicky Hilton (left) and Kathy Hilton, Nicky’s mother, hugging Todd Andrew Meister (right). source Mark Mainz/Getty Images and Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Before he made headlines for getting into an expensive love-triangle lawsuit with his assistant, Meister was on the front pages for marrying hotel heiress Nicky Hilton in a quickie Las Vegas wedding in 2004.

On an August night around 2:30 a.m., they made things official. Paris Hilton acted as a bridesmaid and the best man was Jeff Beacher, who clearly didn’t guess that it’d end so soon.

“It was a beautiful, small wedding with an amazing energy,” Beacher said to People just days after they tied the knot. “The two of them are very much in love.”

They decided to get their marriage annulled just before hitting their three month mark.

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries: 72 days

caption Before tying the knot with Kanye West, the reality TV star was married to an athlete. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

This marriage (and divorce) was easily one of the most talked about celebrity relationships ever, but if you need a refresher here it is: Reality star Kim Kardashian West said yes when NBA player Kris Humphries got down on one knee in May 2011. They got married in August of that year and by Halloween they were filing for divorce.

Everyone thought their 72 day marriage was a publicity stunt put on by the Kardashians and E! Entertainment, but both parties deny, deny, deny.

“First and foremost, I married for love,” she said in an official blog post. “I can’t believe I even have to defend this. I would not have spent so much time on something just for a TV show.”

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon: 60 days

caption They got married and divorced twice. source Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Anderson’s marriage with Kid Rock was short, but her one with Rick Salomon was even shorter. The “Baywatch” star married Salomon (for the first time) in October 2007 in Las Vegas, and Anderson filed to have it all dissolved on December 14 later that year.

Their first separation wasn’t nearly as bad as their second. There were harsh words and accusations thrown around in the court, but their post-hearing statement summed up how every celebrity probably feels about such public cases.

“Public divorces can be harsh and cruel – we apologize to our families and friends for any hurt and embarrassment we have caused – we have come to an amicable agreement and are moving on,” they said. “There are private and personal family sensitivities to consider and we retract any hurtful comments made in haste and distaste. We wish each other and our families well.”

Chris Kattan and Sunshine Tutt: 59 days

The former “SNL” cast member and the model married in June 2008 in Yosemite Valley, California. But their marriage wasn’t long for this world, as they split eight weeks later in August of that same year.

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas: 39 days

caption Barrymore has two daughters. source Dan Callister/Getty Images

Anderson wasn’t the only star to land on this list twice. Barrymore also has more than one experience with brief marriages.

When she was 19, Barrymore married Thomas, a Los Angeles bar owner, in March 1994 and filed for divorce less than two months later.

In her recent book, “Wildflower,” she avoided talking about any of her past relationships because she saw the book as a love letter to her children.

“They don’t need to know about my sex life,” she said.

Ethel Merman and Ernest Borgnine: 32 days

The Broadway star took to the altar with the Oscar-winning actor in 1946. Their marriage only lasted 32 days due in part to his well-known temper.

But according to the Daily Mail, he has no harsh feelings for his ex.

“I was married to a lovely lady who was a star,” he said. “I was married to her for 32 days and that was enough.”

Ali Landry and Mario Lopez: 18 days

caption Lopez is now married to Courtney Laine Mazza and Landry is married to Alejandro Gómez Monteverde. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In April 2004, Lopez said his vows to Landry while knowing that he’d been with other women just days before. Instead of calling it quits before they traded rings, Lopez waited until Landry found out he had cheated on her.

The model filled for annulment 18 days later.

“At that point I was not ready to settle down,” the “Saved by the Bell” star said in a 2011 interview with Sirius XM’s Howard Stern. “I wasn’t man enough to know how to go about handling it.”

Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds: 14 days

Murphy and Edmonds married on New Year’s Day 2008 on a private island off Bora Bora. But the couple’s marriage got off to a rocky start even on their honeymoon, an unnamed source told People magazine.

“Eddie started yelling at Tracey in front of people,” a wedding guest told the magazine. “He did it on a few occasions and it was very embarrassing.”

After two weeks, the two announced that they were splitting and that their marriage was actually a “symbolic union,” and was not legally binding in the US.

“While the recent symbolic union in Bora Bora was representative of our deep love, friendship, and respect that we have for one another on a spiritual level, we have decided to remain friends,” they said in a joint statement.

Dennis Hopper and Michelle Phillips: 9 days

caption They were married for less than two weeks.

Dennis Hopper and Michelle Phillips were married on Oct. 31, 1970, but their marriage only lasted eight days, as they divorced on November 8.

Hopper, who was married and divorced five times in his life, reportedly joked later “seven of those days were pretty good. The eighth day was the bad one,” according to the New York Daily News.

Cher and Gregg Allman: 9 days

Just after her divorce wih Sonny was finalized, Cher said “I do” to Allman in Las Vegas. On July 9, 1975, only nine days later, she filed to have that marriage dissolved.

She made a statement to the press after reports of an alcohol and drinking binge made their way around.

“I’ve always believed it best to admit one’s mistakes as quickly as possible,” she said in the statement as an explanation for their short nuptials.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: 9 days

caption Rodman claimed that he was intoxicated when they got married. source STEVE GRAYSON/Allsport/Getty Images

Their marriage didn’t officially come to an end until a year had passed, but just nine days after marrying the model on the November 14 1998, Rodman filed for an annulment claiming that he was intoxicated when they said their vows.

“Our relationship was very passionate. When it was good, it was amazing. And when it was bad, it was the worst,” she said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2014.

“It happened so fast,” she continued. “It was so spontaneous, and I remember right after, ‘Oh god, what did we do?'”

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike: 4 days

After four days of marriage, actor Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment from his fourth wife, Erika Koike.

Cage married Koike on March 23, 2019. On March 27, the actor filed for an annulment – or a divorce if an annulment is not possible – according to court documents filed by Cage in Las Vegas, Nevada, that were reviewed by ET.

Cage and Koike began dating in April 2018. According to People, the couple was seen arguing as they applied for a marriage license.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 hours

This record-breaking marriage came to an end just 55 hours after it became official. After ringing in the new year in 2004, the pop singer went to (you guessed it!) Vegas to tie the knot with her childhood friend.

Hours later a judge dissolved their “joke” marriage and the rest is history.

“It was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing,” she said in an interview that aired on E!.

Zsa Zsa Gabor and Felipe de Alba: 1 day

Zsa Zsa Gabor married Count Felipe de Alba in 1983, according to BuzzFeed. The union was not long for this world because Gabor discovered that she was still married to her first husband Michael O’Hara. Gabor and de Alba split the next day.

Sign up here to get INSIDER’s favorite stories straight to your inbox.