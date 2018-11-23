Two police reportedly killed after gunmen open fire at the Chinese consulate in Pakistan

Two policemen have been killed and one security guard has been injured after gunmen opened fire at the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi, according to local officials.

Two policemen have been killed and one security guard has been injured after gunmen opened fire at the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi, according to local officials.

“We have two cops brought dead and security guard injured due to blast impact,” Seemin Jamali, a doctor at the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi, told Reuters Friday.

Pakistani insurgent group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters said. They claimed that three suicide bombers stormed the consulate Friday morning around 10:30 am local time.

“China is exploiting our resources,”the group’s leader told Reuters.

It is unclear if Chinese officials were harmed in the attack.

One attacker has been killed and a suicide jacket recovered, New York Times correspondent Salman Masood reported on Twitter, citing a senior Karachi official.

According to BBC Urdu, initial reports indicated that explosions were heard inside the consulate. Unverified video and photos circulating online show smoke apparently from the blast billowing into the air from the building.

A large police presence was noted at the consulate, BBC added.

The port city of Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city and a financial hub. It has experienced waves of political and social friction for years.