Reports of shots fired outside the Colorado State Capitol amid protests over death of George Floyd

The Denver Police Department responded to calls of shots fired outside the Colorado State Capitol Thursday evening amid a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident, but police say they had not yet received reports of any injuries.

State Rep. Leslie Herod said on Twitter she went outside to observe the protests when “someone shot into the crowd.”

Another witness who was at the Floyd protest said he and his friend “ran for our f—ing lives” and implored others thinking of protesting in Denver not to do so, saying “no one else needs to die.”

Representatives from the Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for more information.

Colorado state Rep. Leslie Herod, who was present during the incident, simply tweeted “We just got shot at. [sic] Capitol.”

Herod told the Denver Post’s Alex Burness that she was observing the protests outside the capitol when “someone shot into the crowd,” she said.

“We heard multiple gunshots,” Herod said. “State Patrol is on scene. They told us all to get down and run.”

Herod told Insider that she heard the gunshots, was told to get down by police and then ran into the capitol. She told Insider one of the shots made it into the building. She also said the suspect has been apprehended, which has not yet been confirmed by authorities at the scene.

“We’re going to stand up for our community,” Herod said regarding the protests, adding that gunshots will not intimidate those working to end police brutality. “We will continue to do the work,” she said, in light of Floyd’s death, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes in Minneapolis.

KKTV reporter Spencer Wilson shared a video from the scene 15 minutes after shots were fired, saying “Bullets just wizzed by on the state capital, police yelled for us to get down, then took off towards the west lawn.”

Bullets just wizzed by on the state capital, police yelled for us to get down, then took off towards the west lawn. This was maybe 15 minutes after the majority of protesters took off. Maybe 6-7 shots. People are pretty shaken up.

One witness, who said he was at the capitol protesting over Floyd’s death when shots were fired, said he and his friend “ran for our f—ing lives after the incident.” He then implored on other members of the public not to attend the protest in Denver, adding that “no one else needs to die.”

Live on Facebook right now, Denver protest shot up

This story is developing. We will update as more information becomes available.