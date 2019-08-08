5 of the biggest differences between male and female dogs

caption In some cases, female and male dogs can experience different health problems. source Shutterstock

In addition to obvious biological differences, male and female dogs can sometimes deal with different health issues and behaviors.

Un-neutered male dogs are typically more prone to humping others and are more likely than female dogs to attempt to run away from home to try to find a mate.

Typically, un-spayed female dogs “go in heat” two times per year, which results in vaginal discharge. Male dogs do not “go in heat,” but if left un-neutered they may be more prone to humping others year-round.

Overall, there are not many major differences between male and female dogs. Every dog is unique and your pet’s personality and behaviors are most likely to be influenced by their environment and how you train them, not by their biological sex.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Aside from having some obvious physical differences, male and female dogs aren’t all that different. But, a dog’s biological sex can sometimes explain some specific health issues and behaviors, especially if the animal is un-neutered or un-spayed.

INSIDER spoke with veterinarians and dog-behavior experts to figure out how a dog’s biological sex can play a role in the animal’s behavior and overall health.

In some cases, un-neutered male dogs are more likely to try to mark their territory or hump others

“Un-neutered or ‘intact’ male dogs tend to be more prone to urine marking and humping,” Ashley Valm, shelter behavior manager at the Humane Rescue Alliance, told INSIDER.

This urine marking is a natural but sometimes unwelcome behavior often used by dogs who are trying to mark a space as their own.

Humping is a natural and fairly normal behavior for both male and female dogs, though it often occur most frequently in un-neutered male dogs. Dogs hump for many reasons that aren’t sexual, including stress, excitement, or to exert control over other dogs.

Un-neutered male dogs can also be more prone to roaming than female dogs

Valm also added that un-neutered male dogs can also be more prone to roaming – running away or wandering out of the house in an attempt to find a mate. That said, the likelihood of this behavior can be decreased by neutering your male dog.

Female dogs are often said to be easier to house train than male dogs

caption Female dogs are said to be more attentive to their owners. source Getty

“Many pet owners report that female dogs are easier to house train and are more attentive to their owners than male dogs, with male dogs being more aloof,” Johanna Reel, registered vet technician for NHV Natural Pet, told INSIDER.

And although this idea is widely believed, it’s important to note that it hasn’t been widely researched and a dog’s temperament and attentiveness can depend on a wide variety of factors, such as its breed and environment.

Un-spayed female dogs ‘go in heat’ about two times per year and male dogs do not

An un-spayed, mature female dog will typically undergo estrus or “go into heat” about two times a year, though this varies from dog to dog and can be influenced by an animal’s size and breed. During this time she will typically secrete a vaginal discharge that ranges in nature from very bloody and thick to light-colored and watery. This secretion signals to male dogs that she is fertile. This can last between two and six weeks per cycle.

On the other hand, most un-neutered male dogs are able to reproduce year-round so they do not experience this.

Male and female dogs sometimes have different, biological-sex-specific health issues

“Health issues in un-neutered pets differ between the sexes. Female dogs may develop mammary tumors or an infected uterus, while testicular cancer and prostate issues occur in males,” Jessica May, lead veterinarian at FirstVet, told INSIDER.

Notably, neutering and spaying your dogs can reduce many of these risks. May also added that the timing of both male neutering and female spaying can also impact a dog’s risk for developing certain diseases and health problems.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, spaying a female dog before her first heat cycle greatly reduces the risk of her developing mammary tumors. In addition, neutering a male dog can reduce the animal’s risk of developing prostatic cancer and virtually eliminate its risk of developing testicular cancer.

But overall, the way you train and raise your dog usually has the biggest impact on who they are – not their biological sex

caption A dog’s upbringing is crucial, regardless of their sex. source iStock

Even though there are some established behavioral and physiological differences between male and female dogs, biological gender doesn’t play a huge role in the animal’s personality as a whole.

“There is very little scientific research into whether a male or female dog makes a better pet. The major differences seen between behaviors that dogs display are usually down to training, environment, and upbringing,” May told INSIDER.

After all, every dog is unique.

Read More: