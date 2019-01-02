12 reasons to get a priority pass before your next flight

caption There are some definite perks to having access to airport lounges. source Wikimedia Commons

There are more than 1,200 airport lounges in the world.

Priority Pass members can enjoy complimentary food, drinks, and Wi-Fi inside of airport lounges.

The exclusive club also gives members access to a quiet place to relax and work before a flight.

Priority Pass was founded in 1992 by Collison Group. The idea behind the program is to give frequent travelers access to lounges at airports around the world – a place to kick back and relax before an upcoming flight. Airport lounges can be a quiet haven for tired travelers to kick back and relax in between destinations. There are more than 1,200 airport lounges in 140 countries, according to Priority Pass.

If you travel regularly, you may be wondering whether or not getting a Priority Pass is worth the money. Here are the top 12 reasons to get a Priority Pass.

You can catch up on work in peace.

caption It will be easier to focus if you’re working in a lounge. source Adam Berry/Getty Images

The hustle and bustle of the airport can make it hard to focus on work. From screaming children to people talking on the phone, airports are generally a very loud place to be. Priority Pass gives travelers access to a quiet space to send emails or finish up that big work project.

You’ll have access to every airport lounge in the world.

caption You’ll have access to over 1,200 lounges. source Flickr/Matt Weibo

It doesn’t matter where you are traveling because your Priority Pass will also be valid. So long as there is an airport lounge where you are passing through. According to Priority Pass, there are more than 1,200 airport lounges located in over 500 cities worldwide.

Get access to free Wi-Fi.

caption The Wi-Fi network is exclusive. source Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Sure, the airport has free Wi-Fi, but you’re sharing it with the thousands of others who are also at the airport. Priority Pass gets you free access to an exclusive Wi-Fi network. Now you won’t have to worry about the network being slowed down by too many other users.

The Priority Pass plans are flexible to individual travelers.

Priority Pass offers different various membership levels including standard, standard plus, and prestige. This allows you to pick and choose the program that best suits your travel-related needs.

Most lounges serve complimentary drinks.

caption You’ll likely have access to free drinks, even cocktails. source Shutterstock

According to Priority Pass, members can enjoy free alcoholic beverages within many lounges around the world. The Portland International Airport is home to the House Spirits Distillery inside of the Priority Pass lounge.

Although, there is a limit on how many free drinks a member can have. For example, at the Portland Airport, members are limited to three alcoholic drinks.

There’s an app for that.

caption The app features maps and other helpful features. source leungchopan/Shutterstock

Depending on your membership level, you may be able to access a Digital Membership Card straight from the Priority Pass mobile app. This is helpful for those trips when you’ve forgotten to pack your Membership Card. The app also showcases useful airport maps and other features to make your visit to the airport that much smoother.

Have a problem? Customer service is always available.

caption Representatives are available 24 hours a day. source Feng Li / Staff / Getty Images

If you encounter an issue while utilizing your Priority Pass in one of the many airport lounges, give customer service a ring. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long. Rest assured that the team can help you resolve your issue in no time.

It gets your discounts on other airport services.

caption You might score good deals when shopping. source Shutterstock

Starting in December 2018, Priority Pass rolled out shopping and service perks for members. Before boarding your next flight, you can take advantage of special offers are exclusive Priority Pass prices at airport restaurants, spas, retail shops, and other services offered by the airport. These discounts can be found in the Priority Pass mobile app or on the Priority Pass website.

You can get free food inside of the lounges.

caption Most lounges have free snacks in addition to drinks. source Shutterstock

As one of the perks of the Priority Pass membership, travelers can enjoy complimentary snacks in the lounge. Whether you are traveling for fun or on business, these pre-flight bites can help you refuel in between flights.

Your credit card may already include Priority Pass perks.

caption Be sure to check with your credit card company to see if you have Priority Pass perks. source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Chase Sapphire Reserve Cardholders are entitled to a complimentary Priority Pass. This particular credit card lets you bring a guest with you into the lounge at no cost. Check with your credit card issuer to see what Priority Pass benefits may be included with your bank card. Many premium credit cards offer this perk.

You can relax.

caption Airports don’t have to be stressful. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Feeling stressed by travel? A Priority Pass can help you relax. It can be hard to unwind while sitting at the gate when you’re surrounded by other people and bombarded by constant overhead messages from other flights. Airport lounges offer a place for you to put your feet up and destress away from the loud hustle and bustle of other travelers.

It doesn’t make a difference as to which airline you choose to fly with.

caption Priority Pass works with any airlines. source Have a nice day Photo/Shutterstock

Whether you’re flying Delta, JetBlue, or any carrier, you can still gain access to an airport lounge with your Priority Pass. The program does not limit members based on which airline you fly.

