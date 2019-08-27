You probably don’t need a ‘sperm-friendly’ lube to get pregnant, but here’s what you should avoid if you do use it

caption It is not abnormal to need lubricant to enjoy sex. source Shutterstock

Dr. Jen Gunter researched what lube is best to use when trying to get pregnant.

A study that followed women attempting to get pregnant found no diﬀerence in pregnancy rates between women who used a sperm-friendly lubricant and those who did not.

Sperm-friendly lubricants are typically more expensive too.

It is best for your body to avoid a lubricant with high glycerin content.

Excerpted from “The Vagina Bible” by Jen Gunter, MD, with permission from Citadel / Kensington Books. Copyright 2019.

Do I need a Special Lubricant to Get Pregnant?

Studies in the lab (in vitro studies) have suggested some lubricants could aﬀect sperm function; however, the results are conﬂicting-sometimes the sperm-friendly lubricant stopped the sperm swimming, and in other studies the same lubricant did not. Some data suggests that glycerin in concentrations higher than 10 percent could be part of the issue, but honestly the data is all over the place. Olive oil, canola oil, and mineral oil have also been studied, and only olive oil seemed to have a negative eﬀect on sperm in the lab. Some people have wondered if the parabens found in some lubes can damage sperm, but there is really no evidence to support that claim.

There are lubricants that advertise as sperm safe; however, a study that followed women attempting to get pregnant found no diﬀerence in pregnancy rates between women who used a sperm-friendly lubricant and those who did not.

That’s weird, you say!

Well, coating sperm with lubricant in a petri dish is quite diﬀerent from what happens in the vagina. Keep in mind that saliva also reduces sperm motility, and no one is telling couples who want to get pregnant to avoid oral sex.

What should you do? For the average person trying to get pregnant, the science behind special lubricant seems iﬀy at best, but avoiding a lubricant with a high glycerin content is best for your vagina, so avoid those regardless.

The “sperm-friendly” lubricants are typically more expensive, so you can probably give them a pass unless you are diagnosed with an infertility problem related to sperm function or your fertility doctor makes a speciﬁc recommendation-it is possible that even a minor impact from a lubricant might be an issue for sperm with very poor motility.

The Bottom Line

It is not abnormal to need lubricant to enjoy sex.

If a male partner says lube affects his sexual performance he, not you, should see a doctor.

Avoid water-based lubricants with an osmolality > 1,200 mOsm/kg.

Hydroxyethylcellulose, an ingredient in both “natural” and “conventional” lubes, may be associated with yeast infections.

There is no good data to suggest that “sperm-friendly” lubricants are needed for a couble who does not have a male-factor infertility.

