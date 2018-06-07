Showcasing the Superb TAIPEI MICE Environment for Korean and Japanese MICE Enterprises

Sharing the Joys of Michelin Stardom — Sampling Taipei’s Fine Cuisine

Seeking to promote the premium-quality MICE environment in Taipei City, in addition to systematically participating in international MICE-related exhibitions, the Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT), Taipei City Government is also specially taking part in this year's June MEET TAIWAN Networking Events — overseas promotion events held in South Korea (Seoul) and Japan (Fukuoka and Osaka).









South Korean and Japanese incentive-travel enterprises have shown high interest in Taipei City’s MICE sponsorship.

On this promotion campaign the key objective has been to present industry professionals with tourism information designed for MICE travelers. Enticements include theme-tour itineraries focused on history, culture, and cultural-creativity, convenient transportation services such as the Taipei Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus and Taipei Fun Pass, and the city’s highly diversified incentive-travel sponsorship program. Of course, the hottest topic of conversation in Asia’s culinary circles of late has been the new Michelin Guide Taipei, a powerful focus of promotion.

In keeping with this focus, to encourage the choosing of Taipei for a greater number of incentive-travel group tours, meetings/conferences, and exhibitions, for the Bidding Phase for International Meetings and Conferences, in addition to administrative matters DOIT will provide sponsorship support of up to NT$300,000, and for the Execution Phase in addition to provision of a “Mayor’s Letter of Welcome,” “Taipei Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus Ticket Discount,” and Taipei-theme souvenir gifts, an array of other incentives are offered in the Tickets/Passes and Expenditures Funding categories.

To enable industry professionals attending the Northeast Asia promotional gatherings to share in the “Stardom” brought by the Michelin Guide Taipei, DOIT specially prepared combination gift packages containing treats from the restaurant Tien Hsiang Lo, bestowed with one Michelin star, along with Taipei Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus one-day tickets. These were presented to lucky winning industry professionals by Meet Taiwan and DOIT Division Chief Yu-Ling Chueh at the lucky draws staged during the promotion events. Winners have expressed their eagerness to get to Taipei as soon as possible to use the free sightseeing-bus tickets in combination with the Michelin map to “eat their way through the city.”