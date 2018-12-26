Only 12 TV shows received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year, here they are

caption “The Good Place” was beloved by critics this year. source NBC

Rotten Tomatoes recently released their annual best-reviewed television shows of the year.

This year, YouTube’s “Cobra Kai,” the Netflix original, “Dear White People,” and NBC’s “The Good Place” made it to the top of the list with 100% scores from the critics.

Recent seasons of “Vida” and “Big Mouth” also earned a 100% score from critics.

The end of the year is nearly here and the rankings for best music, movies, and TV shows of 2018 are rolling out.

Recently, Rotten Tomatoes released a list of the top television shows of this year, but only 12 of the series reviewed this year received a perfect score. From a primetime series to a YouTube Premium web television series, there is quite a range of critically-acclaimed shows that will keep you glued to your screen from this year into the next.

Here are the 12 series that received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year.

Season one of “Cobra Kai” was dubbed a great mix of nostalgia and teen angst by critics.

caption Some critics said it was well-written. source Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions

Number of reviews: 41

What it’s about: “30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘Cobra Kai’ continues the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise with a blend of pleasantly corny nostalgia and teen angst, elevated by a cast of well-written characters.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on YouTube Premium

“The Good Place” season three continued to woo critics.

caption Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper star in the comedy. source NBC

Number of reviews: 38

What it’s about: “[This] comedy follows a New Jersey woman who enters the afterlife and tries to become a better person and make amends for past bad behavior.”

Critics’ Consensus: “Charming and curious as ever, ‘The Good Place’ remains a delightfully insightful bright spot on the television landscape.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on NBC.com, Hulu

Season one of “Vida” was called heartfelt and fresh by critics.

caption It’s on the Starz network. source Starz

Number of reviews: 36

What it’s about: “The drama series is based on the short story ‘Pour Vida’ written by Richard Villegas Jr. and follows the lives of two estranged Mexican-American sisters. Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) are forced to reunite after their mother’s death … as the season progresses, the two sisters learn to be around each other and accept their mother’s life and wishes.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘Vida’ explores familiar familial ground from a fresh perspective to create an earnest and heartfelt take on identity and what it means to belong.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on Starz

“Dear White People” season two has been called excellent by critics.

caption It’s a Netflix original. source Adam Rose/Netflix

Number of reviews: 30

What it’s about: “Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface … the satirical series – based on the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name – continues to follow a group of Winchester University students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘Dear White People’s’ endearing excellence returns, but with an added layer of emotional maturity that enhances the show’s powerful, relevant meditations on race relations in America.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on Netflix

Season two of “Big Mouth” has continued to impress critics.

caption It’s an animated series. source Netflix

Number of reviews: 28

What it’s about: “The adventures of two teenage boys are spotlighted.”

Critics’ Consensus: “Poignantly repulsive, ‘Big Mouth’ continues to confront the awkwardness of adolescence with foul-mouthed glee and an added layer of maturity.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on Netflix

Season two of “One Day at a Time” has been called classic yet modern.

caption It’s a scripted sitcom. source Adam Rose/Netflix

Number of reviews: 27

What it’s about: “Season two of the comedy series tackles issues that are at the forefront of present-day America …”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘One Day at a Time’ continues its ascent into classic sitcom territory without losing sight of its modern identity.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on Netflix

Season two of “The Bold Type” has continued to be called refreshing by critics.

caption “The Bold Type” stars Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens, and Aisha Dee. source Freeform/John Medland

Number of reviews: 27

What it’s about: “Ladies working at a global women’s magazine navigate life, love, and friendship together. Inspired by the life of Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘The Bold Type’ presents an aspirational yet refreshingly realistic portrait of young women’s careers, friendships, and love lives in a big city.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on Hulu. Available for purchase on YouTube, Google Play, Amazon, and iTunes.

Read More: 20 actors who auditioned for popular TV roles but didn’t get them

Season one of “Random Acts of Flyness” has been lauded by critics.

caption It’s an HBO series. source HBO

Number of reviews: 24

What it’s about: “A fluid, stream-of-conscious response to the contemporary American mediascape, each episode of ‘Random Acts of Flyness’ features a handful of interconnected vignettes, showcasing an ensemble cast of emerging and established talent. The show is a mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘Random Acts of Flyness’ poignant political poetry plays in harmony with its frenetic absurdist humor to create a singular musical television experience.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on HBONow and HBOGo. Available for purchase on Google Play, YouTube, and iTunes.

Critics called season one of “America to Me” insightful and inspiring.

caption It’s a Starz series. source Participant Media

Number of reviews: 23

What it’s about: “Digging deep into the experiences of a racially diverse student population, ‘America to Me’ sparks extremely candid conversations about what has succeeded and what has failed in the quest to achieve racial equality and overcome bias in our education system.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘America to Me’ confronts hard questions through candid moments in a Chicago high school, crafting an exploration of race and class relations in America that is as insightful as it is inspiring.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on Starz. Available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes.

Season two of “High Maintenance” impressed many critics.

caption It’s on HBO. source HBO

Number of reviews: 21

What it’s about: “A comedy of human interaction, the new season of ‘High Maintenance’ delves deeper into the contemporary anxieties New Yorkers are experiencing, from political tension to soaring real estate prices, while emphasizing the importance of savoring the highs of life in this increasingly volatile world.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘High Maintenance’s’ silly premise turns surprisingly insightful in its second season, offering a hopeful, generous view tinged with bittersweet melancholy that consistently avoids stumbling into sentimentality.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on HBONow and HBOGo

“Making It” season one was dubbed a refreshing take on reality TV by some critics.

caption It’s hosted by Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler. source 3 Arts Entertainment

Number of reviews: 21

What it’s about: “Comedians and crafters Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman put their passion for crafting on display while hosting the first season of the NBC reality series ‘Making It.’ The show pits eight crafting enthusiasts from all over the US against each other in creating themed projects … The last crafter standing wins $100,000 in cash.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘Making It’ puts a whimsical, refreshing new spin on reality TV – one made even more fun by well-matched hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on NBC.com, Hulu

“Ugly Delicious” had a breakthrough first season according to critics.

caption It’s a Netflix original. source Netflix

Number of reviews: 20

What it’s about: “Over eight episodes, David travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences.”

Critics’ Consensus: “‘Ugly Delicious’ injects new life into the food documentary by dispensing with culinary pretensions and celebrating a vibrant spectrum of dishes that are sure to whet audience appetites.”

Where to watch it: Available to stream on Netflix

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.