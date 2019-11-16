Only 18 TV shows received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year — here they are

caption Kristen Bell stars on “The Good Place.” source NBC

Rotten Tomatoes keeps a running list of the top television shows of all time based on critics’ scores. Eighteen of the “Certified Fresh” series with 100% ratings premiered in 2019. From NBC sitcoms like “The Good Place” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to the final season of “Jane the Virgin,” we’ve rounded up all the best shows of the year according to critics.

“Better Things” (season three)

caption Pamela Adlon in FX comedy “Better Things.” source FX

Synopsis: “A single mom struggles to raise three girls while trying to maintain her career as an actor.”

Number of reviews: 31

Critics’ Consensus: Pamela Adlon fully asserts her authorial voice over “Better Things” in a triumphant third season that examines the exhaustion of motherhood with exhilarating artistry.

Where to watch it: Hulu, FX

“Big Mouth” (season three)

caption “Big Mouth” is a Netflix original animated series. source Netflix

Synopsis: “Growth spurts, or the lack of it, add to the usual tensions faced daily by the middle schoolers of ‘Big Mouth.'”

Number of reviews: 24

Critics’ Consensus: Like the characters at its center, “Big Mouth’s” third season continues to grow, taking on complicated new issues with the same gross-but-utterly-empathetic eye that made it so lovable in the first place.

Where to watch it: Netflix

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (season one)

caption Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, and Quinta Brunson on episode four of “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” source Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Synopsis: “‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. The show presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.”

Number of reviews: 20

Critics’ Consensus: Singular, subversive, and simply hilarious, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” finds universal humor in specific spaces to craft quick-witted sketches that perfectly showcase Robin Thede and her talented cast.

Where to watch it: HBO Now

“BoJack Horseman” (season six)

caption The first half of the final “BoJack Horseman” season is on Netflix now. source Netflix

Synopsis: “Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary 90’s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom Horsin? Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback…”

Number of reviews: 28

Critics’ Consensus: Bittersweet and brilliant to the very end, “BoJack Horseman’s” final season manages to keep surprising viewers with its empathy and depth, solidifying its place as one of TV’s greatest offerings.

Where to watch it: Netflix

“Broad City” (season five)

caption Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer on “Broad City.” source Comedy Central

Synopsis: “The cult hit web series Broad City comes compliments of the collective brains of Abbi Jacobson + Ilana Glazer (both UCB alum). Called “sneak attack feminism” by the Wall Street Journal, the series follows two friends in New York City navigating their way though the minutiae that is life.”

Number of reviews: 25

Critics’ Consensus: Glazer and Jacobson give the people exactly what they want in Broad City’s final season – relatable content, questionable intimacy, and ingenious escapades through the glorious squalor of IRL NYC.

Where to watch it: Hulu, Comedy Central

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (season six)

caption Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” source Fox

Synopsis: “A sitcom following the lives of a group of detectives in a New York precinct, including one slacker who is forced to shape up when he gets a new boss.”

Number of reviews: 26

Critics’ Consensus: “Following a period of uncertainty and a shift to NBC, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ reemerges with its cast and tone wholly intact.”

Where to watch it: NBC, Hulu

“David Makes Man” (season one)

caption Akili McDowell stars on “David Makes Man.” source OWN

Synopsis: “Centering on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out.”

Number of reviews: 20

Critics’ Consensus: Powerful, beautiful, and like nothing else on TV, “David Makes Man” blends dreamy aesthetics with an empathetically crafted story to create a truly unique viewing experience.

Where to watch it: OWN

“A Discovery of Witches” (season one)

caption Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer on “A Discovery of Witches,” source Sky Vision

Synopsis: “A contemporary love story that begins against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, in a world where small numbers of witches, vampires and daemons live and work, unseen amongst humans, hiding in plain sight. Teresa Palmer is the brilliant historian Diana Bishop, a reluctant witch denying her heritage. The discovery of a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library throws her into the heart of a dangerous mystery – and into the path of the enigmatic vampire and geneticist, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), who hides a dark family secret.”

Number of reviews: 27

Critics’ Consensus: “A Discovery of Witches” smartly grounds its flights of fancy with a lived-in authenticity and harnesses the chemistry between its two star-crossed leads to make for a promising foray into the occult.

Where to watch it: AMC

“Documentary Now!” (season three)

caption Bill Hader and Fred Armisen on “Documentary Now!” source IFC via Netflix

Synopsis: “Featuring mockumentaries about faux people and events.”

Number of reviews: 21

Critics’ Consensus: Incisively critical of the genre and equally delighted by its subjects, “Documentary Now!” nails mockumentary under the deft direction of Rhys Thomas and Alex Buono.

Where to watch it: IFC, Netflix

“Fleabag” (season two)

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and stars in “Fleabag.” source Amazon

Synopsis: “A sexually-liberated, irritable woman navigates modern life in London in this comedy. Based on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s play of the same name.”

Number of reviews: 82

Critics’ Consensus:“Fleabag” jumps back into the fray with a bracing second season that upholds its predecessor’s frenzied wit and delicate heart, replete with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s indefatigable charisma.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

“The Good Place” (season four)

caption Kristen Bell stars on “The Good Place.” source NBC

Synopsis: “Follows Eleanor Shellstrop, an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place (which is definitely where she belongs). While hiding in plain sight from Good Place Architect Michael, she’s determined to shed her old way of living and earn her spot.”

Number of reviews: 21

Critics’ Consensus: A wild philosophical ride to the very end, “The Good Place” brings it home with a forking good final season.

Where to watch it: NBC

“Jane the Virgin” (season five)

caption Gina Rodriguez stars on “Jane the Virgin.” source The CW/Scott Everett White

Synopsis: “A comedy-drama following a chaste young woman who is accidentally impregnated via artificial insemination as she struggles to inform her devoutly religious family and make the right choices concerning the child. Based on the telenovela ‘Juana la virgen.'”

Number of reviews: 21

Critics’ Consensus: Gina Rodriguez delivers a stellar performance in “Jane the Virgin’s” final season, grounding the series in humanity amidst all its quirky telenovela humor.

Where to watch it: Netflix

“Los Espookys” (season one)

caption Cassandra Ciangherotti and Julio Torres on “Los Espookys.” source Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Synopsis: “From Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega, alongside Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ the primarily Spanish-language show follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.”

Number of reviews: 25

Critics’ Consensus: Igualmente hilarante y horripilante, “Los Espookys” is an espooky good time.

Where to watch it: HBO Now

“One Day at a Time” (season three)

caption “One Day at a Time” was cancelled by Netflix, but will premiere a fourth season on PopTV. source Adam Rose/Netflix

Synopsis: “A remake of Norman Lear’s classic 1975 sitcom revolves around a Cuban-American family headed by a recently separated military mom who’s navigating a new single life while raising two children with the ‘help’ of her own mother and a building manager named Schneider.”

Number of reviews: 29

Critics’ Consensus: As timely and tender as ever, “One Day at a Time’s” third season manages to up to comedy ante without losing the intimate family moments that help it hit so close to home.

Where to watch it: Netflix

“Sherman’s Showcase” (season one)

caption “Sherman’s Showcase” was cocreated by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. source IFC

Synopsis: “A sketch variety show like none before, ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ travels through time via music and clips drawn from the forty-year library of a legendary (fictional) musical variety show.”

Number of reviews: 20

Critics’ Consensus: Bold, brisk, and beautiful, “Sherman’s Showcase” is a delightful and stylish sketch show that moves to its own groove and invites everyone to laugh along.

Where to watch it: IFC

“South Side” (season one)

caption “South Side” was also cocreated by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. source Comedy Central

Synopsis: “Two friends just graduated community college and are now ready to take over the world! But until they do they’re stuck at Rent-T-Own, a retail-rental crossroads where the South Side’s vast ensemble of characters come together.”

Number of reviews: 21

Critics’ Consensus: Absurdly funny and fearless, “South Side” successfully captures the spirit of a community and confronts tough social constructs with smart writing, a spectacular cast, and just the right amount of silliness.

Where to watch it: Comedy Central

“Tuca and Bertie” (season one)

caption “Tuca and Bertie” was cancelled after one season aired on Netflix. source Netflix

Synopsis: “Free-spirited toucan Tuca and self-doubting song thrush Bertie are best friends — and birds – who guide each other through life’s ups and downs.”

Number of reviews: 31

Critics’ Consensus: “Tuca & Bertie” skips right past “Bojack Horseman’s” shadow with its chipper sensibility and madcap sight gags, bringing plenty of laughs as it addresses adulting anxiety and exalts the joys of friendship.

Where to watch it: Netflix

“Undone” (season one)

caption “Undone” is a uniquely animated series. source Amazon Studios

Synopsis: “From acclaimed creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) comes ‘Undone,’ a groundbreaking and genre bending animated series about a young woman’s complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father’s death.”

Number of reviews: 42

Critics’ Consensus: A kaleidoscopic existential crisis, “Undone” bends the rules of space, time, and rotoscoping to weave a beautifully surreal tapestry that is at once fantastical and utterly relatable.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime

