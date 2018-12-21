11 shows that are ending in 2019

caption We have to say goodbye to some shows in 2019. source Comedy Central

There have been lots of great shows in the past couple of years.

Some of our favorite shows are ending in 2019.

From “Jane the Virgin” to “Veep”, we have to get ready to say goodbye.

With the current age of entertainment still in its “Golden Era,” the number of programs out there is overwhelming. But with so much good stuff out there, it can be hard to keep the ball rolling-and sometimes, we lose some great shows along the way.

Below are some of the TV shows, many of them long-time favorites and others programs with impressive followings, that will be leaving our televisions and our streaming apps in 2019.

“Orange is the New Black’s” final season will premiere on Netflix.

caption “Orange is the New Black.” source Netflix

The series, starring the likes of Taylor Schilling and Uzo Aduba, will come to a close after its seventh season.

The dramedy premiered in 2013, when the series made headlines for cast performances and an original storyline pulled directly from the true-life story of Piper Kerman.

The final season will air sometime in 2019 on Netflix. The green light for the seventh season came as part of a three-season order-a first of its kind for the streaming platform. Speaking in an announcement about the last season, series creator, Jenji Kohan shared that, at long last, “it’s time to be released from prison.”

“The Conners” is ending after the first season which was plagued with controversy.

caption “The Conners.” source ABC

The single-season show will conclude with its final episode, which will air at the beginning of 2019.

The contentious follow-up series premiered on October 16 in the absence (portrayed in the show as a sudden death from an opioid overdose) of the show’s eponymous lead character, Roseanne Conner.

The real-life Roseanne found herself booted off the show after a racist tweet directed at former advisor to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett. The comedienne responded to the swift backlash by explaining she made a bad joke, after deleting the tweet.

“The Conners” is slated to run out its 11-episode season on ABC, which will end in early-2019.

“Mr. Robot’s” conclusion was planned from the beginning.

caption “Mr. Robot.” source Michael Parmelee/USA Network

The renewal for a fourth season of the series on AMC was officially announced in December 2017, with an original order of just eight episodes – the smallest order yet. Shortly after the announcement, the episode count was expanded to a longer run of 12 episodes.

“Mr. Robot” follows the life an of an ingenious young hacker, Elliot Alderson, and his mission to dismantle the societal scourge, the conglomerate Evil Corp. The series creator, Sam Esmail, shared last summer how he originally anticipated “Mr. Robot” would exist as “a niche television program,” though over the last few years, “it [had] become so much more.”

According to Esmail the final conclusion of the show was planned from the very beginning.

“The Big Bang Theory” has been on the air for 12 years.

caption “The Big Bang Theory.” source Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment/ABC

The long-running sitcom remains one of the most popular shows on network television. Over the course of the show’s 12 years on the air, the cast-which includes stars like Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Mayim Bialik – has garnered a number of awards. Notably, actor Jim Parsons shows a penchant for scooping Emmys, having won the award for lead actor in a comedy series for the years of 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014.

The final season of “The Big Bang Theory” will premiere January 12, 2019, which “Big Bang” executive producer Chuck Lorre describes as staying true to the show’s signature humor while also promising an emotional finale.

Illana and Abbi are moving on from “Broad City” but are working together on another project.

caption “Broad City.” source Comedy Central

The hit Comedy Central comedy – which began as a video series and eventually secured Amy Poehler as a producer – will come to an end after its fifth season.

“Broad City” stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer will continue to work together as well as individually under a development deal with Comedy Central.

In the past, the team has spoken about simply knowing when it is the right moment to end something-especially in terms of a show about living in New York as a 20-something.

The pair has worked together on the show for nearly a decade, with Jacobson and Glazer describing the show to Deadline as “their baby and … first love.” The final episode will air January 24, 2019, on Comedy Central.

“Jane the Virgin’s” last season will premiere in March 2019.

caption “Jane the Virgin.” source The CW

The upbeat show, perfectly fronted by Gina Rodriguez, will come to an end after its fifth season.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman seemed especially optimistic about the show’s farewell season, describing it to Deadline as “some of our best stuff ever.”

The show is anticipated to return in March 2019 and to air on Wednesdays on The CW.

“Transparent” is coming to an end after Jeffery Tambor was fired due to sexual harassment accusations.

caption “Transparent.” source Amazon

The series’ final episode will conclude in 2019 as the final episode of season five.

The series’ lead actor, Jeffrey Tambor (who plays the matriarch Maura Pfefferman), was accused of inappropriate behavior with two women, one his then-assistant and the other actress Trace Lysette, a transgender woman who also plays a transgender character named Shea on the show. Tambor was fired before the fifth season.

The series creator Jill Soloway told the New York Times the final episode will be a two-hour musical episode.

“Easy” is ending but the third season doesn’t have a release date yet.

caption “Easy.” source Netflix

The Netflix anthology series was recently renewed for its third, and ultimately, final season. The Chicago-set program following the modern lives of a series of couples comes from the mind of Joe Swanberg, whose signature style includes a love for low-fi filmmaking and encouraging his actors to improvize lines.

Notable celebrity appearances from “Easy” include Marc Maron, Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman, Dave Franco, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Emily Ratajkowski. The final season will be released on Netflix at a yet unannounced date in 2019.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” third and final season will cover the last three books.

caption “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” source Netflix

The Baudelaire siblings will say goodbye to Netflix as the final season of the series, based on the young adult books of the same name, will drop its last batch of episodes come January 1, 2019.

In November of this year, Neil Patrick-Harris, who plays Count Olaf, told TVLine, the show was always slated to end after three seasons. Harris refers to the decision as a solid choice, creating the impression “we’re doing a specific piece of art.”

The final season will focus on the last three books of the Lemony Snicket-penned series.

“Shadowhunters'” final season is entitled “The Final Hunt.”

caption “Shadowhunters.” source Freeform/John Medland

Fantasy series “Shadowhunters” will also wrap up its current run with a final third season in 2019. The series, which airs on cable network Freeform, will receive two extra episodes for a total of 12 for its last installment. The show, which is based off the “Mortal Instruments” book series, boasts a solid fan base who frequently tune-in and support the genre series.

The final season’s full title was released as, “Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt.”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is getting a movie.

caption “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” source Eric Liebowitz / Netflix

The series will end after the upcoming, second installment of season four. But fans of the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock-fronted show will not have to miss Kimmy, Titus, and Lillian for long-“Kimmy Schmidt” is also anticipated to spin-off into its own movie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the show’s final season and film, the creators describe the prospective movie as a “stand-alone idea,” one that will address any questions viewers may have after four seasons, such as, “did Titus ever purchase that box of capes from the medical supply store?”

The second portion of season four of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to release January 25, 2019, on Netflix.

“Veep” is ending after a six-year run.

caption “Veep.” source YouTube/HBO

After six seasons on HBO, the political comedy, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale, will come to a close at some point in 2019.

The latest season is currently shooting and began its schedule shortly after Louis-Dreyfus, who plays Selina Meyer, completed her first round of chemotherapy. The star was diagnosed with breast cancer during fall of last year, informing her fans of the news on social media just days after winning an Emmy for her performance as the lead actress on the comedy series.

