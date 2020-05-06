18 shows every ’90s kid loved that you can stream now

caption The cast of “Full House.” source Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Photo Archives

The ’90s were full of iconic sitcoms and cartoons.

Shows like “Full House,” “Saved by the Bell,” and “Doug” are still beloved to this day.

Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have introduced these shows to new audiences, while also making them available for all ’90s kids looking for a trip down memory lane.

If you’re looking for a blast from the past, the 1990s is the best place to start. Audiences were introduced to classic sitcoms like “Full House” and “Saved by the Bell” or fell in love with cartoons like “Rugrats” and “Recess.”

These 18 shows are known and loved by all ’90s kids – and now streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have introduced these classics to new audiences.

Whether you’re looking for a stroll down memory lane, missed them the first time, or are introducing them to new kids today, here are 18 TV shows every ’90s kid loved that are available to stream now.

“Rugrats” explored life from the perspectives of toddlers.

caption “Rugrats.” source Nickelodeon/YouTube

Original airdates: 1991-2006, plus three movies (“The Rugrats Movie,” “Rugrats in Paris: The Movie,” and “Rugrats Go Wild”)

The show focused on a group of toddlers and their playtime adventures together. Many episodes took place inside their imagination as they explored places like the backyard, playground, and department stores.

“Rugrats” is now streaming on Hulu. Its five-season spin-off, “All Grown Up,” is streaming on Prime Video.

“Dexter’s Laboratory” is about the life of a young inventor who’s constantly annoyed by his sister.

caption “Dexter’s Laboratory.” source Cartoon Network/YouTube

Original airdates: 1996-2003

The show explored the life of a pint-sized boy genius with a superiority complex. Siblings everywhere related to Dexter’s frustration as his sister Dee Dee kept finding her way into his secret laboratory and pushing his buttons, both figuratively and literally.

The show is now streaming on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

With “The Magic School Bus,” educational topics like the water cycle and the human body were taught with a healthy dose of adventure and laughs.

caption “The Magic School Bus.” source PBS/YouTube

Original airdates: 1994-1997

A group of elementary school students frequently went on field trips with their teacher Miss Frizzle, but these trips often took them to places out of this world – literally. “The Magic School Bus” was educational but also imaginative, showing kids in the ’90s the wonders all around them. The show proved to be endearing and was rebooted for new audiences in 2017.

“The Magic School Bus” is now streaming on Netflix.

“The Powerpuff Girls” is a cartoon about three super-powered sisters who juggled crime-fighting with homework.

caption “The Powerpuff Girls” source Cartoon Network/YouTube

Original airdates: 1998-2005, plus a movie (“The Powerpuff Girls Movie”)

Made from sugar, spice, and everything nice (and a little Chemical X), three sisters Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup have powers that rival iconic superheroes like Superman and Wonder Woman. They spend their time saving the city of Townsville from villains like the talking chimpanzee Mojo Jojo and the demonic HIM.

The show was rebooted in 2016 with a new animation style, and is currently airing today.

“Powerpuff Girls” is available to stream now on Hulu.

“Hey Arnold!” explored city life through a cast of colorful characters.

caption “Hey Arnold!” source Nickelodeon/YouTube

Original airdates: 1996-2004, plus one feature film and one TV movie (“Hey Arnold! The Movie” and “Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie”)

The titular Arnold lived in a boarding house with his grandparents, and was often bullied by his classmate Helga, who hid the fact that she was in love with him through cruelty. She even had a shrine dedicated to him.

“Hey Arnold!” proved to be so popular that a TV movie wrapping up the central mystery – what happened to Arnold’s parents – was released 13 years after the show ended.

“Hey Arnold!” is available to stream now on Hulu.

Kicking off a successful franchise, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” featured martial arts, costumes, and giant robots.

caption “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” source Saban/YouTube

Original airdates: 1993-1996, plus one movie (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie”)

There were few kids in the 1990s who didn’t dream of becoming a Power Ranger by putting on the costume and fighting monsters – plus there was a color for everyone.

The show followed a group of high schoolers selected to defend their town of Angel Grove from various bad guys. Though the original show only lasted for three years, the Power Rangers have been the subject of many spin-offs, including a 2017 reboot film. Their mighty morphin’ legacy lives on.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” is available to stream now on Netflix.

Based on the popular book series, “Goosebumps” offered both frights and laughs.

caption “Goosebumps.” source 20th Television/YouTube

Original airdates: 1995-1998, plus two movies (“Goosebumps” and “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”)

Across 74 episodes, the TV series adapted many of RL Stine’s most popular monsters like the villainous ventriloquist dummy Slappy and a Halloween mask that slowly turned its wearer into a monster.

A reboot was announced in April 2020.

“Goosebumps” is available to stream now on Netflix.

“Saved by the Bell” focused on what life was like for the students of Bayside High, all narrated by popular kid Zack Morris.

caption “Saved by the Bell.”

Original airdates: 1989-1993, plus two TV movies (“Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style” and “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas”)

The show was popular with teens and kids alike in the ’90s, focusing on the comedic situations of high school but also important topics like drug use, death, homelessness, and women’s rights. It spawned two spin-off shows, two TV movies, and an upcoming revival on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

“Saved by the Bell” is available to stream now on Hulu.

“Doug” followed an 11-year-old boy with a strong imagination who couldn’t help but stand out, despite his attempts not to.

caption “Doug.” source Nickelodeon/YouTube

Original airdates: 1991-1994 on Nickelodeon, 1996-1999 on ABC, plus a movie (“Doug’s 1st Movie”)

Originally airing on Nickelodeon before moving to ABC, the show followed the daily life of Doug Funnie, his best friend Skeeter, and his longtime crush Patti Mayonnaise. Doug narrated the series by writing about his life in his journal.

Nickelodeon’s version of “Doug” is available to stream now on Hulu, while the ABC version is available on Disney Plus.

The orange tabby cat who hates Mondays made his way to television with “Garfield and Friends.”

caption “Garfield and Friends” source CBS/YouTube

Original airdates: 1988-1994

Based on the long-running comic strip, the show explored the daily lives of Garfield, his owner Jon, and his frenemy Odie, a yellow beagle. The show expanded on the comic, exploring the misadventures Garfield and Odie got up to when Jon wasn’t looking.

“Garfield and Friends” is available to stream now on Prime Video.

Melissa Joan Hart is a ’90s icon due to her starring role in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

Original airdates: 1996-2003

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” – not to be confused with Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” – followed Sabrina Spellman, as she discovered she had magical powers on her 16th birthday. Sabrina lived at home with her aunts, who were also powerful witches, and their talking cat Salem.

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” is available to stream now on Hulu.

Based on the successful video game franchise, “Pokémon the Series” has proved popular and long-lasting in its own right.

caption “Pokémon the Series.” source The Pokemon Company/YouTube

Original airdates: 1997-present, plus 22 movies/TV movies (most famously, “Pokémon: The First Movie,” “Pokémon: The Movie 2000,” and “Pokémon 3: The Movie”)

Following the exploits of a Pokémon trainer Ash in his quest to be the very best (like no one ever was), the show introduced audiences to a cast of adorable and powerful creatures like Pikachu, Squirtle, Charizard, Togepi, and more.

“Pokémon the Series” is available to stream now on Netflix.

“Boy Meets World” is a coming-of-age sitcom that explored what growing up is like.

caption “Boy Meets World.”

Original air dates: 1993-2000

Over the course of seven seasons, viewers watched as Cory Matthews, his best friend Shawn, his girlfriend Topanga, and his brother Eric, went from middle school to high school and eventually to college, dealing with life’s challenges along the way, all with a little help from the best fictional teacher of all time, Mr. Feeny.

Catch the grown-up versions of the gang on the Disney Channel reboot, “Girl Meets World,” which focused on Cory and Topanga’s daughter, Riley, and her friends.

“Boy Meets World” is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

“Darkwing Duck” lampooned crime fighters every Saturday morning.

caption “Darkwing Duck.” source Disney/YouTube

Original airdates: 1991-1992

Evil-doers beware – Drake Mallard and his superhero alter ego Darkwing Duck were always on the case. Over the course of three seasons, Mallard bumbled his way through fighting off villains, alongside his trusty sidekick Launchpad McQuack and adopted daughter Gosalyn.

“Darkwing Duck” is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

“DuckTales” is known for its catchy theme song and its sprawling sense of adventure.

caption “DuckTales.” source Disney/YouTube

Original airdates: 1987-1990, plus one movie (“DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp”)

Though it primarily aired in the ’80s, “DuckTales” stayed in syndication throughout the ’90s and into the early 2000s, making it a favorite of both ’80s and ’90s kids.

The show followed tycoon Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as they crossed the globe to hunt for treasure and stop criminals from trying to steal McDuck’s vast fortune.

“DuckTales” proved so popular that it was rebooted on Disney XD in 2017, starring David Tennant as Scrooge, and Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan as his nephews. Its third season premiered in April 2020.

“DuckTales” is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

“Full House” chronicled the life of a widowed father, his brother-in-law, and his best friend as they raised his three daughters after the death of their mother.

caption “Full House.”

Original airdates: 1987-1995

Running for eight seasons, the show was popular with families in the 1990s and maintains relevant even today. It launched the careers of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and added iconic phrases like “You got it, dude” and “How rude” to our cultural lexicon.

A sequel show, “Fuller House,” launched on Netflix in 2016. Its final episodes debut in June 2020.

“Full House” is available to stream now on Hulu.

“Recess” focused on kids’ favorite period of school, recess, and the antics they got up to on the playground.

caption “Recess.” source Disney/YouTube

Original airdates: 1997-2001, plus one feature film and three direct-to-video movies (“Recess: School’s Out,” “Recess Christmas: Miracle on Third Street,” “Recess: All Growed Down,” “Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade”)

Following a group of fourth graders, the show explored what kids get up to both in and out of class, and the unwritten rules that governed them on the playground.

“Recess” is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

Before it became a film franchise, “X-Men: The Animated Series” introduced audiences to a cast of mutants with superpowers.

caption “X-Men: The Animated Series.” source Disney/Marvel/YouTube

Original airdates: 1992-1997

Adapting the Marvel comic books, the show followed a group of mutants with superpowers as they attend Xavier ‘s School for Gifted Youngsters, and fought to save the world from villains like Magneto.

“X-Men: The Animated Series” is available to stream now on Disney Plus.