The top 8 TV shows that fans of HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ are watching

caption Reese Witherspoon in “Big Little Lies.” source HBO

With the second season of HBO’s hit drama series “Big Little Lies” underway, you might be looking for other similar shows to jump into, or be curious what other TV shows its fans are watching.

Streaming guide Reelgood provided Business Insider with a list of TV shows that “Big Little Lies” fans are also watching based on data from its users. The shows include Hulu’s Emmy-winning dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” and BBC’s thriller “Killing Eve.”

Below are eight TV shows to watch if you love “Big Little Lies,” and where you can easily stream them:

“The Sinner” (USA)

source USA

Series run: Two seasons, 2017-present

Where to stream: Season 1 is available on Netflix; first three episodes of season 2 are available on the USA website after signing in through your TV provider

Description: “In new episodes of The Sinner, Detective Harry Ambrose returns back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and the mysterious Vera who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.” (Season 2)

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “Some of the storytelling feels less refined than last year … but the cast is again strong enough that The Sinner could again be an addictive summer distraction right when we need it.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 2)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

source Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Series run: One season limited series, 2018

Where to stream: HBO Go (with a HBO cable subscription) or HBO Now (standalone streaming service)

Description: “Based on the book of the same name by The New York Times bestselling author Gillian Flynn (‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Dark Places’), this eight-episode series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “Sharp Objects is bleak by design. It offers little relief. It is sweaty and slow, with the sensory inputs – like all that sound – turned up until the walls and weather close in.” – NPR

“Dead To Me” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Series run: One season and renewed for season 2, 2019-present

Where to stream: Netflix

Description: “A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: “As simple as it sounds, ‘Dead to Me’ knows exactly what it is and exactly who its characters aren’t.” – San Francisco Chronicle

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

source BBC America

Series run: Two seasons, 2018-present

Where to stream: First season is available on Hulu

Description: “Killing Eve is the story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act: Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “New spin for a new season, but the black heart of ‘Killing Eve’ remains intact.” – Newsday (Season 2)

“The Affair” (Showtime)

source Showtime/Mark Schafer

Series run: Five seasons, 2014-2019 (the fifth and final season premieres in August)

Where to stream: The Showtime website or app

Description: “At once deeply observed and intriguingly elusive, The Affair explores the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship. Noah is a New York City schoolteacher and budding novelist with a wife of twenty years and four children. Alison is a young waitress and wife from Montauk at the end of Long Island, trying to piece her life back together in the wake of a tragedy. The provocative drama unfolds separately from multiple perspectives, using the distinct memory biases of each character to tell the story.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “Growth happens, here and there, but there’s always another emotional crisis just around the corner … Which is exactly what draws us back to ‘The Affair.'” – New York Times (Season 4)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Series run: Three seasons, 2017-present

Where to stream: Hulu

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “What’s obvious about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ works wonders. What’s more opaque can create problems.” – Indiewire (Season 3)

“The Good Wife” (CBS)

source CBS

Series run: Seven seasons, 2009-2016

Where to stream: CBS All Access, Amazon Prime Video

Description: “The drama stars Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick, a disgraced wife who returns to work as a lawyer after her husband, Peter Florrick, is imprisoned following a scandal. After starting her own firm and finding success as a litigator alongside her colleagues Diane Lockhart and Cary Agos, Peter’s trusted advisor, Eli Gold, convinces Alicia to run for State’s Attorney, the position once infamously held by her husband.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “Now armed with cool intelligence, a weathered savvy, and the kind of controlled ruthlessness that the past six years have built in her, Alicia is an even more interesting underdog than before.” – Daily Beast (Season 7)

“The Killing” (AMC)

source AMC

Series run: Four seasons, 2011-2014

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Description: “”From the network that brought you Mad Men, and The Walking Dead, comes an addictive crime drama with dark twists. The Killing tracks the murder of a Seattle teenager and the gripping investigation it sparks.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: “Just in time for its end, The Killing became the show that it promised to be.” – AV Club (Season 4)