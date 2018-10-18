The 23 shows Netflix has canceled, including ‘Orange Is the New Black’ and ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’

caption “Marvel’s Iron Fist” was canceled by Netflix after two seasons. source David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Netflix did some major house cleaning in 2017, cutting expensive shows like “Sense8” and “The Get Down.”

It also killed flops like “Girlboss” and “Gypsy” after only one season, and old favorites like “House of Cards,” which will end after its sixth season.

And Netflix isn’t holding back in 2018 either.

Netflix’s most recent cancellations include “Orange is the New Black,” which will end after season seven, and “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” which is done for good after two seasons.

Other shows that Netflix has dropped in 2018 include “Lady Dynamite,” “Disjointed,” “Seven Seconds,” and “Everything Sucks.”

Here are the 23 shows Netflix has killed in total, along with their critic and audience ratings from Metacritic.

“Orange Is the New Black”: Ending after seven seasons

caption “Orange Is the New Black” is a huge hit for Netflix, but it’s ending at the right time. source Netflix

*Season seven of “Orange Is the New Black will likely air in 2019*

Netflix description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds.'”

Critic rating: 79/100

Audience rating: 8.5/10

Date canceled: October 2018

“Marvel’s Iron Fist”: Canceled after two seasons

caption “Iron Fist” was not loved by critics. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the ‘Iron Fist,’ he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfill his destiny.”

Critic rating: 37/100

Audience rating: 6.0/10

Date canceled: October 2018

“The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale”: Canceled after one season

caption A lot of people didn’t even realize this show existed. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Joel McHale is back with six new binge-worthy episodes full of more outrageous TV clips, original sketches, celebrity guests and comedic mayhem.”

Critic rating: N/A

Audience rating: 7.2/10

Date canceled: August 2018

“The Break With Michelle Wolf”: Canceled after one season

caption Michelle Wolf gained momentum this year after hosting the White House Correspondents dinner. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Nobody’s safe as Michelle Wolf unapologetically takes aim in this weekly topical show that blends sketches with live comedy and in-studio guests.”

Critic rating: N/A

Audience rating: 2.5/10

Date canceled: August 2018

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”: Ending after four seasons

caption Tina Fey is a co-creator. source YouTube/NBC

*Season four, part one of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” dropped in May 2018, and part two arrives in 2019.*

Netflix description: “Imprisoned by a cult leader as a teenager, Midwesterner Kimmy is freed after 15 years. The first thing she decides to do is move to New York.”

Critic rating: 79/100

Audience rating: 7.4/10

Date canceled: May 2018

“Seven Seconds”: Canceled after one season

caption The show’s star, Regina King, won an Emmy after the show was canceled. source Netflix

Netflix description: “The death of a 15-year-old African American boy in Jersey City sets off a police cover-up and a search for the truth.”

Critic rating: 68/100

Audience rating: 7.1/10

Date canceled: April 2018

“Everything Sucks!”: Canceled after one season

caption “Everything Sucks!” didn’t get much of a chance. source Netflix

Netflix description: “It’s 1996 in a town called Boring, where high school misfits in the AV and drama clubs brave the ups and downs of teenage life in the VHS era.”

Critic rating: 62/100

Audience rating: 7.3/10

Date canceled: April 2018

“Disjointed”: Canceled after one season

caption “Disjointed” starred Oscar-winner Kathy Bates. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Pot activist Ruth Whitefeather Feldman runs a medical marijuana dispensary while encouraging her loyal patients to chill out and enjoy the high life.”

Critic rating: 43/100

Audience rating: 7.4/10

Date canceled: February 2018

“Lady Dynamite”: Canceled after two seasons

caption “Lady Dynamite.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “Comedian Maria Bamford navigates awkward dates, bizarre gigs, and the fallout from a major breakdown in a funny and poignant series based on her life.”

Critic rating: 85/100

Audience rating: 6.6/10

Date canceled: January 2018

“Love”: Concluded after three seasons

caption “Love” starred Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust. source Netflix

Netflix description: “A couple must navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, and other things they were hoping to avoid.”

Critic rating: 76/100

Audience rating: 7.5/10

Date canceled: December 2017

“Haters Back Off”: Canceled after two seasons

caption The show was based on a YouTube character. source Netflix

Netflix description: “The odd ball family life of Miranda Sings, an incredibly confident, totally untalented star on the rise who continues to fail upward by the power of her belief that she was born famous, it’s just no one knows it yet.”

Critic rating: 54/100

Audience rating: 7.1/10

Date canceled: December 2017

“House of Cards”: Concluding after six seasons

caption Kevin Spacey won’t be in the final season. source Netflix

Netflix description: “A Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to exact revenge on the people who betrayed him.”

Critic rating: 73.6/100

Audience rating: 7.8/10

Date canceled: October 2017 (the final season will be released November 2)

“Chelsea”: Canceled after two seasons

caption Comedian Chelsea Handler was the host of “Chelsea.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “Comedian Chelsea Handler travels the world, tackles outrageous challenges and chats with A-list guests in this irreverent and wholly original talk show.”

Critic rating: 50/100

Audience rating: 5.2/10

Date canceled: October 2017

“Gypsy”: Canceled after one season

caption “Gypsy” starred Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts. source Netflix

Netflix description: “A therapist forms troubling relationships with people connected to her patients.”

Critic rating: 45/100

Audience rating: 7.5/10

Date canceled: August 2017

“Sense8”: Canceled after two seasons

caption The show has a lot of loyal fans who still want it back. source Netflix

Netflix description: “From the creators of ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Babylon 5’ comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other’s lives.”

Critic rating: 68.5/100

Audience rating: 8.2/10

Date canceled: June 2017

“Girlboss”: Canceled after one season

caption “Girlboss” was not a hit with critics or audiences. source Karen Ballard/Netflix

Netflix description: “Sophia was a broke anarchist selling vintage clothes online. But before she knew it, she became the boss of a fashion empire in this comedy series based on Sophia Amoruso’s memoir.”

Critic rating: 53/100

Audience rating: 5.5/10

Date canceled: June 2017

“The Get Down”: Canceled after one season (two parts)

caption “The Get Down” was one of Netflix’s most expensive shows. source YouTube

Netflix description: “In 1977 New York City, the talented and soulful youth of the South Bronx chase dreams and breakneck beats to transform music history.”

Critic rating: 69/100

Audience rating: 7.8/10

Date canceled: May 2017

“Marco Polo”: Canceled after two seasons

caption “Marco Polo” isn’t missed. source Phil Bray for Netflix

Netflix description: “An empire divided. A family torn apart by civil war. A legend who disrupts the balance of power.” Critic rating: 54/100 Audience rating: 8/10 Date canceled: December 2016

“Longmire”: Canceled after six seasons (three on Netflix)

caption The show originally aired on A&E. source Netflix/Lewis Jacobs

Netflix description: “This contemporary crime thriller focuses on a Wyoming sheriff who’s rebuilding his life and career following the death of his wife.”

Critic rating: 75/100

Audience rating: 9.2/10

Date canceled: November 2016 (the final season was released in 2017)

“Bloodline”: Concluded after three seasons

caption “Bloodline” knew it was ending, so the writers had the chance to wrap up the story. source Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Netflix description: “The Rayburns seem to have the perfect life in their lovely Florida town. But nobody’s perfect – especially the Rayburns.”

Critic rating: 67.5/100

Audience rating: 8.1/10

Date canceled: September 2016

“Lilyhammer”: Canceled after three seasons

caption The show starred Steven Van Zandt.

Netflix description: “They killed his dog. They made him run. Now he’s living a new life in a strange land … like a boss.”

Critic rating: 68/100

Audience rating: 7.6/10

Date canceled: July 2015

“Hemlock Grove”: Canceled after three seasons

caption Eli Roth was a producer on the horror series. source Netflix

Netflix description: “A quaint town links a mangled corpse to a dark outsider with a carnivorous secret. But monsters come in many forms.”

Critic rating: 37/100

Audience rating: 6.7/10

Date canceled: September 2014

“The Killing” concluded after four seasons (one on Netflix)

caption The show originally aired on AMC. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Seattle homicide detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder are deeply affected by the murders they investigate in this dark acclaimed crime series.”

Critic rating: 69/100

Audience rating: 8.2/10