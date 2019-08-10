11 shows Netflix saved from cancellation

caption “24” star Kiefer Sutherland starred on the drama, “Designated Survivor.” source Netflix

Netflix has helped several shows return to the small screen, including “Designated Survivor,” “Lucifer,” and “Fuller House.”

INSIDER compiled a list of 11 shows that the streaming service brought back from cancellation.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Sometimes TV shows get the boot from their original networks and that’s the last we see of them. But other times, different networks or streaming services help bring them back, especially if they have a loyal fan base.

In the last few years, Netflix has done just that with shows like “Designated Survivor,” “Lucifer,” and “Fuller House.”

It doesn’t always last for long though, like in the case of Kiefer Sutherland’s “Designated Survivor,” which was canceled by the streaming service after its third season aired in June.

With that in mind, see the 11 shows that Netflix saved from cancellation.

“Designated Survivor” was canceled by ABC in 2018 after two seasons.

caption Kiefer Sutherland portrays Tom Kirkman, who becomes president of the United States after a terrorist attack kills everyone in line for the position, on “Designated Survivor.” source Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC

Netflix then picked it up for a third season, which premiered in June 2019.

However, a few weeks after the new season aired, Netflix announced that the show was canceled once again. They thanked Sutherland, the show’s lead actor and executive producer, for bringing “passion, dedication, and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman.”

Sutherland then shared a video on his Instagram in response to the news in which he thanked everyone for their support.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank everybody for their incredible support with ‘Designated Survivor,'” he said. “You guys have just been amazing. It was an honor to play Tom Kirkman and thank you so much for supporting it through the three seasons we got to do. All my love, thanks a lot.”

“Lucifer” aired on Fox for three years before Netflix picked it up in 2018.

caption Tom Ellis plays the titular character on Netflix’s “Lucifer.” source “Lucifer”/FOX

The comic book-based show premiered its fourth season in May 2019.

Netflix then announced that there will be a fifth and final season, according to Deadline. The release date for that season hasn’t been announced yet.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Lucifer’ fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for,” Netflix said in their statement.

Read more: The fan-favorite TV shows that were canceled then saved by another network in 2018 – and some that are still waiting

“Arrested Development” ran on Fox for three seasons before it got canceled in 2006.

caption Will Arnet, David Cross, and Portia de Rossi star on “Arrested Development.” source Netflix

It has since premiered two more seasons on Netflix, with the last one airing in May 2018 after a five-year hiatus.

“Arrested Development” has had a tumultuous life span, and even the show’s stars have weighed in on it. Michael Cera, who plays the main character’s son George Michael Bluth, told BBC’s “Newsbeat” in 2018 that the show was always “on the verge of cancellation.”

“It was really a surprise to us that we got to keep making it beyond the first half of the first season,” Cera said. “Every episode after that was like a gift, because nobody was watching it when it was on TV.”

Read more: 22 celebrities you probably forgot appeared on ‘Arrested Development’

A&E canceled “Longmire” after three seasons.

caption Robert Taylor starred as the Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire on “Longmire.” source Netflix

Netflix then picked up the drama series in 2014, thanks in part to their fans’ dedication in advocating for it to come back, according to Deadline.

It ran for three more seasons but was canceled again in 2016. The sixth and final season premiered on Netflix in 2017.

“The Killing” was canceled twice by AMC before it premiered its fourth and final season on Netflix in 2014.

caption Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos starred on “The Killing.” source Netflix

The show had a complicated history of cancellations and resurrections. AMC canceled it after its second season but brought it back for its third season for the last time when Netflix and Fox Production Studios stepped in to finance it, according to Bustle.

Netflix decided to bring “The Killing” back for a fourth and final season, which premiered in 2014.

ABC canceled “Full House” back in 1995, but Netflix premiered “Fuller House,” a spinoff of the sitcom, in 2016.

caption Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweeten, and Andrea Barber reprised their roles on Netflix’s “Fuller House.” source Netflix

Many members of its original cast appeared on the show, including Candace Cameron as D.J., Jodie Sweeten as Stephanie, Andrea Barber as Kimmy, John Stamos as Uncle Jesse, and Bob Saget as Danny.

Netflix then announced in January 2019 that the show will end after its fifth season, which is set to premiere in the fall.

Read more: 8 beloved TV shows that still couldn’t be saved after switching networks

“Gilmore Girls” was canceled back in 2007 by The CW, but Netflix brought it back in 2016 for a special season.

caption Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel returned as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, respectively, in 2016’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” source Netflix

The CW (which was originally The WB) decided to cancel the show back in 2007 after weeks of unsuccessful negotiating about salaries and other production details, according to Variety.

In 2016, Netflix premiered the special season of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” with four 90-minute episodes. The show got great reviews by fans and critics.

Before “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” even aired on NBC, Netflix swooped in.

caption Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess star on Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” source Eric Liebowitz / Netflix

Back in a 2014 interview with Vulture, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos talked about how the streaming service became the show’s distributor.

Sarandos said that because NBC was worried about the logistics of when “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” would air, it allowed him to make a deal with the show’s producers, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

“This was a strange opportunity where, usually when shows don’t make it, sometimes it has very little to do with the quality and it has everything to do with the time slot, the lead-in show, the time of year it came out,” Sarandos said. “And ‘Kimmy’ was one of those things that both the network and the producers were a little nervous about the time of the year it was coming. They didn’t have a complementary program to launch it with.”

The show aired four seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2019. It’s set to return in 2020 as an interactive special starring Daniel Radcliffe, according to Variety.

TeenNick’s “Degrassi: Next Generation” aired for 14 seasons before it was canceled in 2015.

caption “Degrassi: Next Class” premiered its first season on Netflix in 2016. source Netflix

Shortly after it was announced that the long-running show would come to an end, it was revealed that a spinoff, “Degrassi: Next Class,” would premiere its first season in 2016 on Netflix and Canada’s Family Channel.

The new show has aired four seasons since then. Netflix hasn’t announced if another season is in the works yet.

“Trailer Park Boys” first aired on Showcase, a Canadian network, in 2001 and was canceled in 2007.

caption John Paul Tremblay, Mike Smith, and Robb Wells star on “Trailer Park Boys.” source YouTube/Trailer Park Boys

The show was canceled in its seventh season, but Netflix picked it up for two more seasons after the show’s stars Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, and Mike Smith, purchased the rights from the show’s original producers, according to The Verge.

“Trailer Park Boys” aired for 12 seasons in total, with its last season premiering in 2018. After the season’s unusual final episode in which the characters transform into cartoons, Netflix debuted “Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series” in March 2019.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” aired on Cartoon Network for five seasons before it was canceled.

caption “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” has won two Daytime Emmy Awards. source Lucasfilm

The animated series first aired in 2008. After its “abrupt cancellation” following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilms, Netflix picked up the show and aired its sixth season in 2014, according to The Verge.

But Netflix announced that “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” won’t be available on the platform as of April 2019. According to Variety, the show will come back for a seventh season on Disney+, Disney’s new streaming service.