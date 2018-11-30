15 great shows you should watch if you love ‘The Walking Dead’

caption What will you watch until “The Walking Dead” returns to TV? source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

“The Walking Dead” recently aired its season nine mid-season finale.

If you’re looking for something to watch until it returns Sunday, February 10, 2019, INSIDER rounded up a list of shows for you to binge in the meantime.

“Supernatural,” “Game of Thrones,” “Ozark,” and “Stranger Things” are all among the top choices “Walking Dead” fans enjoy to watch when “TWD” is off the air.

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” just wrapped up its first half of season nine with a big death and the reveal of the show’s next foes, The Whisperers. If you’re looking for something to watch as you wait to see more of Michonne, Daryl, and learn what’s going on with the “X” mystery, we have you covered.

Whether you’re looking for a bit of horror, want another show about the undead, or want something completely different that other fans are into, INSIDER put together a comprehensive list of new and old shows to keep you busy through the show’s February return.

The list consists of shows I watch, data from TV tracking app TV Time about shows fans are likely to watch, and a questionnaire I conducted about which shows “Walking Dead” fans view. Would you guess “TWD” fans are into “Friends”? It’s true.

While you anxiously await to see more of the Whisperers, here’s what you should watch in the meantime.

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

caption Most “Walking Dead” fans we asked say they also watch “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

What it’s about: Jon Snow! Dragons! The many houses of Westeros fight for control of the Iron Throne, but eventually need to align for survival against an army of the undead.

Why to watch: The zombies on “The Walking Dead” seem tame compared to the vicious wights and white walkers of HBO’s hit. If you haven’t read the books and have been lucky enough to avoid spoilers, the season one finale will wreck you.

Even “The Walking Dead” cast and crew love to watch “Game of Thrones.” Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared fan art mashing the two shows together with his showmance Norman Reedus. Executive producer and makeup supervisor Greg Nicotero told INSIDER he’s a big fan of how the undead look on the show.

Whenever we ask “Walking Dead” fans what other shows they watch, “Game of Thrones” always receives the largest response.

Where to watch: HBO Go

“Supernatural” (The CW)

caption A lot of “Walking Dead” fans were already fans of the long-running show or are catching up on it years later. source The CW/Katie Yu

What it’s about: The show follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they try to hunt down their mother’s supernatural killer.

Why to watch: The brothers aren’t taking down zombies, but they do travel the country hunting down ghouls and supernatural beings. A lot of people are also here for the Destiel fan shipping.

Plus, you can catch a few “Walking Dead” actors on the show. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on “TWD,” is Sam and Dean’s father. Lauren Cohan also makes an appearance on the show for several episodes. The show premiered its 14th season on The CW in September.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Fear the Walking Dead” (AMC)

caption If you’re a fan of Morgan, you may want to tune into “Fear.” source Richard Foreman, Jr/AMC

What it’s about: It’s “The Walking Dead” spin-off you either already watch or chose to ignore which ended its fourth season in September. It follows an entirely different group of people in a different location.

Do I need to watch “The Walking Dead” to start watching this? If you’re just joining the show during its upcoming fifth season, you may want to tune into the fourth season, but not much else. The show pretty much rebooted itself last season.

Why to watch: If you’ve been invested in “The Walking Dead,” you’ll want to tune into the first episode of “Fear’s” fourth season. It’s completely centered around Lennie James’ Morgan who left “TWD” for the spin-off.

Also, Colman Domingo who plays Victor Strand may become one of your new favorite TV crushes.

Where to watch: Hulu

“The 100” (The CW)

caption The show’s fifth season ended in August. It will return for a sixth season. source The CW

What it’s about: Years after civilization on Earth is destroyed, mankind is living out their days in space. When resources start to become scarce, 100 prisoners are sent back to Earth to see if its livable. It turns out, not everyone actually perished after the nuclear apocalypse and that’s where things start to get interesting.

Why to watch: I can’t tell you how many times fellow “Walking Dead” fans have told me to watch this show. At this point, I’m just convinced this is a staple watch of “The Walking Dead” family because it’s also about a group of people trying to survive after the end of the world.

If you were a big fan of “Lost,” the show stars Henry Ian Cusick, who played fan favorite Desmond on the ABC series.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

caption Maybe this will be your new “Rick and the gang.” source Netflix

What it’s about: A group of friends come together after their pal goes missing in 1983. Their journey leads them to go up against a mysterious force to get him back.

Why to watch: There are no zombies, but the world is facing extinction from a parallel dimension filled with spooky monsters. The chemistry between the kid actors is fantastic, Millie Bobby Brown is a young star on the rise, and the series became beloved for David Harbour’s cop, Jim Hopper.

Once you’re done catching up, you can read everything we know about the third season here.

Where to watch: Netflix

“American Horror Story” (FX)

caption Each season is essentially its own mini series. The show recently wrapped up its eighth season, titled “Apocalypse,” in November. source FX

What it’s about: The anthology series focuses on different characters and locations each season while bringing back some of the same core cast members, including Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, and Sarah Paulson.

Why to watch: If “Walking Dead” isn’t doing it for you in the scares department, we suggest tuning into FX’s horror thriller. There are few things less terrifying than John Caroll Lynch’s Twisty the clown.

But this show is eight seasons deep: We know! Since it’s an anthology, the best part is that you don’t need to watch every season.

If you’re not into clowns, skip season four. Love ghosts and reality TV? Tune into season six. If vampires and Lady Gaga are your thing, hello season five. I recommend the most recent season, titled “Apocalypse,” but you’ll want to watch season three, “Coven,” for it to make complete sense.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

caption If you miss Steven Ogg’s Simon, you can catch him on season one. Then, stick around for A+ performances from Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk. source AMC

What it’s about: “Breaking Bad” prequel follows the rise and fall of Jimmy McGill as he transforms into lawyer Saul Goodman. Flashforwards in black and white show what happened to his character after “Breaking Bad.”

Why to watch: It’s hard to believe, but “BCS” is as good as, if not better, than “Breaking Bad.” And “Breaking Bad” is a great show. Creator Vince Gilligan works on both shows so the spin-off has the look and feel of the original with plenty of familiar faces from the original cast. It’s both fun and heartbreaking to see the downfall of Bob Odenkirk’s character from an eager-to-learn and promising lawyer named Jimmy McGill to sleezy criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman.

If you were watching “The Walking Dead” when it started on AMC, chances are you were also watching its hit, “Breaking Bad.” If you miss Simon from “TWD,” he makes a brief appearance on the first season.

Where to watch: The first three seasons are on Netflix.

“Ozark” (Netflix)

caption Jason Bateman stars on “Ozark.” source Netflix

What it’s about: Marty Byrde and his family get involved in money laundering to make amends with a drug cartel in the Ozarks.

Why to watch: Bateman has received a lot of praise for his role on the show and critics often compare elements of the series to “Breaking Bad,” which also involved plenty of money laundering. Bateman was nominated best actor in a TV series at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This was a frequently mentioned show among “Walking Dead” fans in my poll.

Where to watch it: Netflix

“Z Nation” (Syfy)

caption The show is currently on its fifth season. source Syfy

What it’s about: The show starts off a few years into a zombie apocalypse where one man’s blood is believed to hold the cure to the virus. A group tries to get him to a Center for Disease Control. All the while, he’s turning into some sort of zombie/human hybrid.

Why to watch it: “The Walking Dead” never presents us with the idea of a cure to the zombie virus, whereas “Z Nation” does. Moreso, the show explores the possibility of transforming into something that is part of the undead.

This show kept coming up a lot from fans on our poll who don’t want to see the show canceled. The fifth season of “Z Nation” premiered on Syfy October 5, 2018.

Where to watch it: Netflix

“The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)

caption McKenna Grace, Lulu Wilson, Henry Thomas, Julian Hillard, Paxton Singleton, Violet Mcgraw, and Carla Gugino on “The Haunting of Hill House.” source Steve Dietl/Netflix

What it’s about: The 10-episode first season is based on the novel of the same name from Shirley Jackson, which follows five siblings returning to the haunted house they grew up in where their sister committed suicide.

Why you should watch: While there may not be zombies, there are plenty of creepy ghouls and ghosts to keep you on the edge of your seat. If “Walking Dead’ isn’t delivering the scares you want, this should leave you nervous to turn off the light if you’re watching late at night.

The show has a nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, reviewed as one of the best shows of the year.

Where to watch it: Netflix

“Friends” (NBC)

caption We look at this photo of Rachel, Joey, and Ross and all we can see is Lori, Shane, and Rick. source NBC

What it’s about: A group of friends in their late 20s and early 30s, just trying to make it work in New York City.

Why you should watch: “Friends” may seem like an odd binge for “Walking Dead” fans, but at the end of the day, “The Walking Dead” is about friendships and communities of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse. Trying to navigate NYC can feel like you’re wading through groups of zombies.

Where to watch it: All 10 seasons of the show are on Netflix.

“The Good Place” (NBC)

caption If you’re not watching “The Good Place,” you’re missing out on one of TV’s best shows. source Colleen Hayes/NBC

What it’s about: Eleanor (Kristen Bell) gets sent to “the good place,” aka heaven, after she dies in an abrupt accident. But she quickly learns it may not be exactly what she believes as random occurrences start to happen.

Why to watch: If you need a pick-me-up and a break from the depressing world of the zombie apocalypse, “The Good Place” is for you.

We were surprised to find a lot of “Walking Dead” fans say they also tune into this show. But honestly, it’s one of the quirkiest, funniest, and most unpredictable shows. When you think you know where the story is heading, the show flips everything you think you know on its head, making it one of the most refreshing, original shows on TV right now.

Plus, the show replaces curse words with every day words. For example, anytime Eleanor attempts to say the F-word (which is often), it’s replaced with the word “fork.”

Where to watch it: Hulu

“The Leftovers” (HBO)

caption The show is self-aware that you’re watching for Justin Theroux’s abs, too. source HBO

What it’s about: Based on Tom Perrotta’s novel, the HBO series takes a look at what happens three years after 140 million people mysteriously vanish from Earth.

Why you should watch: No loved ones are lost to the undead, but they are literally lost. The show tackles the fallout, heartache, and chaos which ensues as a result. Themes of morality and religion plague the main cast, something which Rick and Father Gabriel grappled with on “TWD” the further they descended into the apocalypse.

“Lost” fans will want to tune in for series co-creator Damon Lindelof’s dark look at an alternate Earth. The show also has some of the most beautifully-directed scenes and truly genius infusions of music that make for one of the best TV soundtracks.

Where to watch: HBO Go

“Santa Clarita Diet” (Netflix)

caption It’s literally a show about a zombie. But a good zombie! source Saeed Adyani/Netflix

What it’s about: Drew Barrymore’s Sheila dies and becomes a zombie overnight and no one’s really sure why. Unlike your usual zombie, Sheila maintains her identity and looks. She just has a craving for raw meat.

The first two seasons follow her family as they try to help her maintain a normal life while searching for a cure and keeping a low profile from the cops.

Why to watch: As Sheila and her husband Joel (a doting Timothy Olyphant) start murdering people to satiate her cravings, the show has a very “Dexter” vibe. If you’re looking for something lighthearted, this is a quick and easy binge.

Where to watch: Both seasons are on Netflix.

“Penny Dreadful” (Showtime)

caption Josh Hartnett as Ethan and Eva Green as Vanessa Ives on “Penny Dreadful.” source Jonathan Hession/SHOWTIME

What it’s about: A gunslinger, Victor Frankenstein, and a medium are among a group combating the supernatural in Victorian London.

The series combines a bunch of characters from British and Irish Gothic fiction, including Dr. Jekyll, Van Helsing, Count Dracula, and Dorian Gray.

Why to watch: There are no zombies, but the show follows a group on their mission to fight off supernatural threats. The show ended in 2016 after its third season, but critics loved it for the performances of Josh Hartnett and Eva Green along with it being beautifully shot.

Where to watch: Netflix, Showtime