‘The Office’ is leaving Netflix in 2021. Here are 10 comedies to stream once it’s gone.

caption “The Office” is leaving Netflix for a new streaming service in 2021. source NBC

“The Office” is set to leave Netflix in 2021.

In anticipation of when the hit TV show eventually leaves the streaming platform, INSIDER rounded up 10 comedies on Netflix that fans of “The Office” might love.

Comedies like “The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Cheers” have plenty of jokes that fans of “The Office” might appreciate.

If “The Office” has had a top spot in your “Continue Watching” list on Netflix for the past few years, it might not be there much longer. In June, NBC announced that the hit comedy “The Office” will be taken off of Netflix in early 2021 and be moved to a new streaming service.

Of course, you still have about two years to watch episodes of this beloved sitcom on Netflix, but you might already be wondering which other funny shows you can stream next.

Here are some comedy series on Netflix that fans of “The Office” might love.

“Parks and Recreation” is a workplace comedy about local politics.

caption The series has plenty of famous stars including Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. source NBCUniversal

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, who both worked on “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” is also a mockumentary-style workplace comedy.

The show stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a hardworking government employee who tries to rally her fellow co-workers into improving their hometown of Pawnee, Indiana, one park at a time.

The show also stars Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, and Nick Offerman and has been praised by critics for its poignant storylines and memorable characters. “Sure, Pawnee was fictional,” wrote AV Club TV critic Alasdair Wilkins when reflecting on the show’s run. “But the care and the love that built it never were, and those are what I’ll miss most.”

“Cheers” takes place in a Boston bar.

caption Like “The Office,” the show has a mix of romance and humor. source NBC

Ted Danson shines on “Cheers” as Sam, a baseball-pro-turned-bartender who runs a bar in the city of Boston, Massachusetts. The show details the life of the bar staff as well as the patrons who make it their second home.

If you enjoyed seeing Jim and Pam’s relationship in “The Office” unfold, you might like watching the “Cheers” will-they won’t-they romance between Sam and Diane (played by Shelley Long).

Throughout its run, the show was championed for its relatability and likable cast. In Esquire’s retrospective of the show, writer Tyler Coates said: “‘Cheers’ as a show is essentially television comfort food. It’s the kind of show you take for granted because of its familiarity, but one shouldn’t overlook the quality of its ingredients simply because they know how it’ll taste.”

On “Arrested Development,” a once-wealthy, dysfunctional family copes with a variety of problems.

caption The series is about a dysfunctional family. source Imagine Entertainment/IMDb

A dysfunctional family is put to the test when their father is imprisoned for embezzlement profits. With their assets frozen, the neurotic Bluths turn to level-headed Michael (played by Jason Bateman) to restore the peace. But Michael knows that his family’s problems extend way beyond corporate fraud.

When ranking episodes of “Arrested Development” for Vulture, writer Brian Tallerico said that the best episodes of the show act as a “showcase for one of the best TV-comedy ensembles of all time.” Tallerico went on to add that the show was “funny then, it’s funny now, and it’ll be funny forever.”

“New Girl” centers around five friends living in Los Angeles.

caption Zooey Deschanel plays the show’s main character. source FOX

The initial premise for “New Girl” is simple: quirky girl Jess (played by Zooey Deschanel) finds herself moving into a loft with three guys after her love life is upturned. At first, it’s Jess who’s labeled as “the weird one,” but over the course of the show every character is revealed to be strange in their own unique ways and the show is even stronger as a result.

When reviewing the final season of “New Girl” for Decider, TV critic Lea Palmieri praised the familiarity of the characters and the show’s spirited sense of humor: “It feels like spending time with friends you used to hang out with way more often a few years ago; things are kind of different now, but the comedy, from the physical to the face flinches to the inside jokes, is all still there.”

“Derry Girls” is a hilarious sitcom about teens in Ireland.

caption The series began streaming in 2018. source Netflix

Set in Ireland, this British TV show follows teenager Erin (played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her group of unusual friends as they grow up during difficult times in Derry, Northern Ireland, and navigate Catholic high school. Of course, like on “The Office,” the show is filled with loads of hilarious antics.

So far, the series has two seasons and critics just can’t get enough – it currently has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. As Rebecca Nicholson wrote for The Guardian, “There are few spectacles more ripe for comedy than teenagers causing havoc, but Derry Girls has got it down to a fine art.”

On “The Good Place,” characters grapple with life after death.

caption “The Good Place” is a comedy about the afterlife. source Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After working on “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” Michael Schur created a comedy of existential proportions called “The Good Place.”

When Eleanor (played by Kristen Bell) is told that she died and made it into the Good Place, she soon realizes her heavenly afterlife was meant for someone else who shared a name with her. Eleanor tries to become a better person and earn her place in the Good Place so she can avoid being sent to the hellish Bad Place for eternity.

In addition to its well-written jokes and stellar cast, “The Good Place” surprised critics early on with twists and turns that had them on the edge of their seats. “For about 95 percent of season one, ‘The Good Place’ was simply a delightful comedy,” wrote TV critic Lenika Cruz for The Atlantic in 2017. “But a show that initially looked like it would follow a flawed woman’s noble efforts at self-improvement, while riffing on philosophical and spiritual concepts, turned out to be much more.”

The dark comedy “After Life” stars Ricky Gervais as a widower.

caption Ricky Gervais on “After Life.” source Netflix

In the UK version of “The Office,” Ricky Gervais played the original Dunder-Mifflin boss. But on the dramatic comedy “After Life,” Gervais plays Tony, a recently widowed man whose life is turned upside down following his wife’s death.

Critics have praised the dark comedy for its dry wit and depth. “There’s a difference between being honest and being cruel,” wrote TV critic Caroline Framke for Variety. “This [show’s] lesson in basic kindness, despite all of his attempts otherwise, may be Gervais’ most shocking turn yet.”

On “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” a young woman gets a second chance at adulthood.

caption The series stars Ellie Kemper, who was also on “The Office.” source Eric Liebowitz courtesy of Netflix

If you liked Ellie Kemper as Erin on “The Office” you’ll likely love her even more as the enigmatic lead of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” After being kidnapped as a young teenager and held in an underground bunker for years, Kimmy takes a new lease on life in New York City with her roommate Tituss (played by Tituss Burgess) and her slightly crooked landlord Lillian (played by Carol Kane) at her side.

Despite its grim backstory, “Unbreakable” is possibly one of the lightest and lovably goofy shows streaming on Netflix.

“Over the course of four seasons, ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ has created its own weird little world, one where Greg Kinnear does daytime improv, the cats of ‘Cats’ can’t be trusted, and real musicals like ‘The Lion King’ are just as relevant as that ‘classic’ film ‘Daddy’s Boy,'” wrote Liz Shannon Miller for IndieWire in early 2019. “Much of the show’s unique charm can be traced to its core cast, anchored by Ellie Kemper, who make up one of TV’s most eclectic yet well-defined ensembles.”

“American Vandal” is a mockumentary made in the spirit of true-crime shows.

caption The series has just two seasons. source netflix

Like “The Office,” the show “American Vandal” is a mockumentary-style comedy series, but this time it’s from the perspective of the crew behind the camera. On the series, which satirizes popular true-crime shows, two high-school students take it upon themselves to investigate who vandalized the school parking lot and poisoned the cafeteria food.

“The new season is as compulsively watchable as the first, perhaps even more,” Alan Sepinwall wrote for Rolling Stone when the show’s second season premiered in 2018. “It’s more ambitious in scope and in its themes, and the mystery takes on a more concrete air of whodunnit.”

“Schitt’s Creek” is a charming family comedy about returning to your roots.

caption The show has been positively reviewed by critics. source Pop

When the Rose family abruptly goes bankrupt, they realize that the only asset they have left is a small town they once bought as a joke. Upon relocating to the quaint town of Schitt’s Creek, the once-wealthy Roses and their adult children are forced to reevaluate the important things in life.

“Thank you to ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ for offering up such particular corkscrew kindness, such weird warmth,” wrote Vanity Fair’s TV critic Richard Lawson in his praise-filled review of the comedy. “It’s a show that, when it hits its affable stride, may be, quite simply, the best.”