3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption “The End of the F***ing World” was a sleeper Netflix hit of 2018. source Netflix

This week, we recommend “On My Block,” “The End of the F***ing World,” and “Jane the Virgin.”

INSIDER’s weekly Netflix recommendation list is here to help you avoid the typically endless scrolling. For this installment, we’re suggesting you watch some of the platform’s best 30-minute dramadies that are easy to marathon.

“On My Block”

caption Sierra Capri, Ronni Hawk, Jason Genao, Diego Tinoco star on “On My Block.” source John O. Flexor/Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

This coming-of-age comedy/drama tells the story of a group of teenage friends entering high school in a Los Angeles neighborhood and navigating all the thrills and pain of the new experiences that come with growing up.

Season two of “On My Block” premieres this weekend, so now is the perfect time to dive into this vibrant and beloved Netflix original.

“End of the F***ing World”

caption Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther delivery phenomenal performances on the show. source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

“I’m James. I’m 17. And I’m pretty sure I’m a psychopath.”

This is how the oddball dark comedy “The End of the F***ing World” begins; A bleak pronouncement (and series of disturbing anecdotes one would associate with serial killers).

But the show takes a surprising set of turns, and by the end of its short eight-episode run, you’ll find yourself rooting for both protagonists, James and Alyssa, as they search for purpose in this weird world.

Read more: REVIEW: ‘The End of the F***ing World’ is a perfectly dark new Netflix show you’ll fall in love with

“Jane the Virgin”

caption Gina Rodriguez is the star of “Jane the Virgin.” source The CW

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 81

No other show captures the magic of romantic comedies, satire, and telenovelas like “Jane the Virgin.” The series begins with Jane (a virgin, in case you hadn’t put that together yet) getting accidentally artificially inseminated – and things only get more twisty and dramatic from there.

With unimaginable plot turns and captivating performances, “Jane the Virgin” is precisely the kind of show made for binge-watching when you want your heart to feel a little warmer.

