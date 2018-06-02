3 great TV shows you should watch on Netflix this month

source Erica Parise/Netflix

There’s a ton of television and, thankfully, an outrageous amount of it is available to stream on Netflix without ads.

But with so many options available on Netflix, from its originals to the classics, we thought you might need help figuring out your next binge-watch.

Every month, we’ll select three TV shows that you should fit into your free time, to save you some time.

This month, we selected two Netflix originals that have second seasons making their debut in June, and one AMC critical darling that completed its run in 2017.

From the critically acclaimed tech drama “Halt and Catch Fire” to the reality series “Queer Eye,” these are wonderful TV series on Netflix that you can watch this month (along with why you should watch, and their scores on Rotten Tomatoes):

“Halt and Catch Fire” — AMC, four seasons

Netflix description:Re-creating the dawn of the personal computer era, this digital drama tracks the fates of an industry visionary and his brilliant colleagues. Critic score: 91% Audience score: 93% “Halt and Catch Fire,” a show I could go on about for days, ended its fourth and final season in 2017. The entire series is available to stream right now on Netflix. When the show premiered on AMC in 2014, it was somewhat unfairly compared to the AMC greats: “Breaking Bad” had just ended, and “Mad Men” was still on the air. The show, which dramatizes the computer boom in the 1980s and eventually moves forward to the early days of the internet, was initially dismissed as a knock-off prestige drama. But it grows into its own with its characters (especially the women) who you will honestly love more than your friends, and it integrates seamless but stark time jumps that other shows have never been able to pull off quite as well.

“Glow” — Netflix original, one season (season two available June 29)

Netflix description: In 1980s LA, struggling actress Ruth and a scrappy group of women set out to conquer the airwaves as the all-female Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Critic score: 95% Audience score: 88% “Glow,” based on the 1980s show “Gorgeous Female Ladies of Wrestling,” is a fictionalized story of the casting and making of that show starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron. “Glow” debuted on Netflix in 2017, and debuts its excellent second season June 29. Set in 1980s LA without being to in-your-face about it, “Glow” is hilarious, heartfelt (but not in a cheesy way), and filled with complicated women from many backgrounds. It’s charming, emotional, and works so well because its cast has incredible chemistry. You can stream season one now, and catch season two at the end of the month.

“Queer Eye” — Netflix original, one season (season two available June 15)

Netflix description: It’s the “Queer Eye” you know, but with five fresh new faces on a mission to make over Atlanta — and challenge notions of what it means to “be a man.”

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 87%

In a world filled with reboot after reboot, Netflix’s adorable, moving “Queer Eye” proved that this one was necessary. The new fab five represent a different era than the first cast, represent the diversity of our country, and in each episode they show so much care to the men they’re making over. Set in Atlanta and small towns surrounding it, the fab five also aren’t shy about confronting stereotypes and some contestants (called “heroes” on this show) who aren’t exactly comfortable with homosexuality.

You can watch season one now, and season two is available on June 15.