5 great shows you should watch on Netflix this week

caption Netflix’s original comedy/drama series “Glow” returns for season three on August 9. source Netflix

INSIDER is here with our usual weekly recommendation for the best shows, new and old, you can watch right now on Netflix. Don’t waste time scrolling past the endless thumbnails – just pick one of our five options and you’re in for a good time.

First up, a series debuting its third season this weekend.

“Dear White People”

caption “Dear White People” is based on a movie of the same name. source Eddy Chen/Netflix

“Dear White People” is a biting satire series following black college students at an Ivy League school “that’s not nearly as ‘post-racial’ as it thinks” (according to the Netflix description).

With its third season, critics are celebrating “Dear White People” as one of the best shows of 2019 so far. The show is smart, insightful, and easy to binge. Don’t miss out on it.

“Glow”

caption “Glow” stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, and Chris Lowell. source Netflix

Based on the real 1980s women of G.L.O.W. (“Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling”), this Netflix comedy is both funny, endearing, and often tear-jerking.

Like “Dear White People,” “Glow” is another Netflix original on its third season. The new episodes don’t arrive until August 9, but we recommended using the coming week to catch up with the first seasons (or rewatch them if it’s been awhile).

“When They See Us”

caption Aunjanue Ellis and Ethan Herisse on “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Director and writer Ava DuVernay created this four-episode miniseries for Netflix, all based on the real criminal investigation of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a sexual assault they had no part in.

The miniseries already picked up Emmy nominations, and is one of the most powerful and gutting dramas ever made for Netflix.

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

caption “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” is based on the story of an orphan girl who is changed into a warrior. source Netflix

Netflix has increased the number of original animated series its making for subscribers, and “She-Ra” is among the best of the bunch. Created with younger audiences in mind, “She-Ra” is still captivating for adult audiences thanks to the stunning animation, layered writing, and themes people of all ages can appreciate.

“Alias Grace”

caption Sarah Gadon stars on Netflix’s “Alias Grace.” source Jan Thijs/Netflix

While Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has become a cultural sensation, “Alias Grace” is another adaptation of author Margaret Atwood’s catalog that is worth paying attention to.

This miniseries is the highest-rated Netflix drama among critics thanks to the brilliant performances and gripping story of a woman accused and convicted of an infamous 1843 double murder.

