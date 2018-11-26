A ‘Shrek’ writer claimed that the term ‘anti-vax’ is like calling someone the N-word, and people are mad

caption Terry Rossio in 2017 source Getty/Jesse Grant

“Shrek” screenwriter Terry Rossio was criticized after comparing the term “anti-vax” with the n-word on Twitter.

It came amid a discussion about a UNICEF program that allows donors to choose how their funds be used.

He later apologized, saying that his use of the n-word was “a mistake.”

A Hollywood screenwriter best known for “Shrek” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” was slammed on Twitter after claiming that using the term “anti-vax” is akin to calling someone the n-word.

Screenwriter Terry Rossio apologized on Sunday after deleting his original post, in which he said: “My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-vax is equivalent to calling someone a n—– [and] makes as little sense.”

The tweet came after he sparked a conversation with “The 100” writer Julie Benson, who had tweeted about a UNICEF program that allows donors to choose how their funds be used.

Julie, do you truly not see the irony of your reply? — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

Do you realize that you are using the equivalent of the 'n-word' in promoting memes that tag people as 'anti-vax?' Do you realize that the same collectivist stereotyping lies behind belittling any group with a label? Do you have no feelings for vaccine damaged kids and parents? — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

People on Twitter were quick to criticize Rossio’s use of the n-word.

finding out the guy who wrote aladdin and shrek not only used the n word but used it to compare it to the word anti-vax bc he himself is an anti-vaxxer has completely ruined my sunday https://t.co/G1OHRIjUiM — Gerri ????????‍♀️ (@cherhorowiz) November 26, 2018

God, this is such a good point. I remember how American founders and citizens enslaved vaccine skeptics for decades. And then, even after freeing them, the government enshrined laws to marginalize vaccine deniers and to deny them wealth and opportunity. That's just history. — Jeffrey Grubb (@JeffGrubb) November 23, 2018

Equating being called antivaxx with a dehumanizing slur that is associated with not just decades but centuries of oppression, enslavement, abuse & death is the most tone deaf, arrogant thing you could do. — Cipher (@snarkylicious) November 23, 2018

Let's see: Black people have different color skin through no conscious action of their own. Vax conspiracists intentionally play dice with their children's lives and weaponize their kids and knowingly send them out in a potentially vulnerable community. Yeah, that's the same. — Greg Branch (@Branch_Greg) November 24, 2018

This tweet is disgusting, of all the words in the English language you had to use that one? Yet you call yourself a writer? As a white person that word makes me feel shame, and sadness I could never use it. This tweet says a lot about you, none of it good. — Terri Thompson (@oneleglover) November 24, 2018

There's so much wrong with that it's hard to know where to start, but I'll try. 1) Don't compare the n-word to anything. Just don't. *Especially* don't say it uncensored unless you're black. 2) Being anti-vax is a choice which is likely to harm vulnerable people. — Funaria (@AnomriaReid) November 23, 2018

Even Dictonary.com joined in the discussion.

The n-word is so profoundly offensive that a euphemism has developed for those occasions when the word itself must be discussed. The same cannot be said for the term "anti-vax." https://t.co/RF7rdpMx8P — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 24, 2018

Rossio has since apologized for the post, saying his use of the N-word was a “mistake.”

(3 parts)

In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate

speech, I referenced the 'n-word' (the actual word) as an example of what

not to do. That was a mistake. I am sorry. I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever. — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 25, 2018

As the mistake was mine alone, this apology is also mine alone. A deeply

felt apology to all. I continue to stand against hate speech and dehuhmanizing lables in

any form. — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 25, 2018

The Tweet from Rossio, who was also a screenwriter for 1992’s “Aladdin,” was in support of a growing number of anti-vaccine campaigners, who advocate against vaccines despite scientific evidence that they are safe for the average person.

Read more: A third of US parents say they’ll skip the flu shots for their kids this year – here’s why that’s not a good idea

The anti-vaccine movement grew largely from a 1998 report by a discredited former doctor named Andrew Wakefield, who claimed the MMR vaccine caused autism.

No other scientists were able to reproduce Wakefield’s results, and many of Wakefield’s co-authors withdrew their support for the study.