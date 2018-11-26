A ‘Shrek’ writer claimed that the term ‘anti-vax’ is like calling someone the N-word, and people are mad

By
Kelly McLaughlin, Insider
-
Terry Rossio in 2017

caption
Terry Rossio in 2017
source
Getty/Jesse Grant

  • “Shrek” screenwriter Terry Rossio was criticized after comparing the term “anti-vax” with the n-word on Twitter.
  • It came amid a discussion about a UNICEF program that allows donors to choose how their funds be used.
  • He later apologized, saying that his use of the n-word was “a mistake.”

A Hollywood screenwriter best known for “Shrek” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” was slammed on Twitter after claiming that using the term “anti-vax” is akin to calling someone the n-word.

Screenwriter Terry Rossio apologized on Sunday after deleting his original post, in which he said: “My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-vax is equivalent to calling someone a n—– [and] makes as little sense.”

The tweet came after he sparked a conversation with “The 100” writer Julie Benson, who had tweeted about a UNICEF program that allows donors to choose how their funds be used.

People on Twitter were quick to criticize Rossio’s use of the n-word.

Even Dictonary.com joined in the discussion.

Rossio has since apologized for the post, saying his use of the N-word was a “mistake.”

The Tweet from Rossio, who was also a screenwriter for 1992’s “Aladdin,” was in support of a growing number of anti-vaccine campaigners, who advocate against vaccines despite scientific evidence that they are safe for the average person.

The anti-vaccine movement grew largely from a 1998 report by a discredited former doctor named Andrew Wakefield, who claimed the MMR vaccine caused autism.

No other scientists were able to reproduce Wakefield’s results, and many of Wakefield’s co-authors withdrew their support for the study.