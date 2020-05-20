Sia revealed that she adopted 2 teenage sons last year who were aging out of foster care

caption Sia shared the news on Monday that she adopted two teenage boys last year. source Getty

In an interview on Monday, Sia shared that she adopted two teenage boys last year.

The singer’s children, now age 19, had aged out of the foster care system when she adopted them.

Every year, more than 23,000 children age out of foster care, which means the government is no longer responsible for their wellbeing.

The notoriously private Sia adopted two teenage boys last year who were aging out of the foster care system, she said in an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” on Monday.

In the interview, the singer also discussed how her children are coping with quarantine.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” Sia said in the interview. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

Young children are more likely to get adopted into a permanent home than older children, and every year, more than 23,000 kids in the US age out of the foster care system, according to the National Foster Youth Institute.

Children can be placed in foster care for numerous reasons, which can include being removed from an abusive home. But once a child turns 18, the government is no longer responsible for the wellbeing of children in foster care.

Of those who age out of the system, 20% immediately become homeless.

Parents generally prefer to adopt younger children over older children

A number of other celebrities have adopted children, including Madonna, Angelina Jolie, and Sandra Bullock.

Sia, who covers nearly her entire face with elaborate wigs while in public, didn’t say if she’ll going to extreme lengths to protect her children from the public eye.

“I don’t wear this if there aren’t cameras around,” Sia told James Corden during a 2016 “Carpool Karaoke” segment. “I only wear this to maintain a modicum of privacy.”