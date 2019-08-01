SIA and Amex just released a special credit card that gives businesses free travel insurance and loads of miles

American Express and Singapore Airlines launched its new Business Credit Card on Thursday (Aug 1). Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Small and medium enterprise (SME) owners in Singapore now have an additional cost-saving option when their staff need to fly overseas, thanks to a new credit card designed especially for business travel.

The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card, which was launched by SIA and Amex on Thursday (Aug 1), is promising SMEs travel benefits like free travel insurance, two free Priority Pass lounge visits, a free one-night hotel stay, and a lower minimum spend to reach KrisFlyer Elite Gold status.

In addition, the card will let staff earn personal KrisFlyer miles, and at the same time, reward businesses with 8.5 HighFlyer points for every S$1 spent on flights on SIA or subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot.

HighFlyer points are SIA’s corporate equivalent of air miles.

In a survey of 200 SMEs with revenues between S$1 million and S$20 million commissioned by Amex and SIA, 70 per cent of SMEs had employees travelling two or more times per month.

Amex’s vice president of global commercial services for Singapore, Celine Chua, said that the new card would help SMEs turn business expenses into rewards.

From October this year, the card will charge 0 per cent interest on installments over six months on Singapore Airlines flights, and give businesses 51 interest-free days.

The new card is the fourth credit card by Singapore Airlines and American Express, with the other three being the KrisFlyer card, the KrisFlyer Ascend card, and the PPS Club card.

