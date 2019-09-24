SIA and STB launches new film series, ‘Unexpected Journeys’ – and it is unexpectedly entertaining

Rishi Budhrani, about to jump off a bridge in Dull, Scotland on SIA and STB’s new film series “Unexpected Journeys”. Screengrab from YouTube / Unexpected Journeys

In Singapore’s latest tourism push, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have teamed up to release a new YouTube film series, titled “Unexpected Journeys”, on Monday (Sept 23).

The series features Singapore comedian Rishi Budhrani as he travels to three unconventional holiday destinations – Bland in Australia’ New South Wales, Dull in Perkshire, Scotland and Boring in Oregon, United States.

“Unexpected Journeys” follows Rishi’s adventures as he is hosted by locals in these uniquely-named towns. In return, he brings his hosts back to Singapore (via SIA of course) to show them his take on the Crazy Rich Asians destination.

Unlike the usual destination videos that show the glitz, glamour and often tacky tourist attractions of a city, STB and SIA have created an entertaining series with all the ingredients needed for a viral video in the age of social media.

I watched the series, which so far only has three episodes, and found myself (surprisingly) entertained by Rishi’s hilarious travelogue.

For example, when he went to Bland and got sheared like a sheep

caption

Or when he expected to get a his own dirt-bike…

caption

But ended up with this one instead.

caption

Rishi’s travelogue consists of him partaking in a bunch of fun activities that you otherwise would not expect from these unfortunately-named destinations.

caption Rishi sliding into a freezing river at 4 degrees Celsius in Dull, Scotland.

He also plays host to return the favour, pampering them with luxury seats on the Singapore Airlines.

caption Rishi's Scottish guests from Dull, wrestling in a Suites class seat on board the SIA.

And entertaining them with his shenanigans on the Forest Adventure.

caption

Rishi makes sure to show off Singapore’s cultural side as well, with a visit to Pulau Ubin’s Cookery Magic.

caption Rishi getting scolded after failing his banana bowl.

And finally, parting ways with them.

caption Rishi saying goodbye to the Wilsons family from Bland, Australia.

Rishi’s travelogue involves him bringing his guests to many other areas of Singapore, with each episode shining the spotlight on Singapore’s lesser-known side.

According to a joint statement by the two brands, the aim of the film series is to help global audiences discover Singapore and showcase the “depth and breadth of Singapore and the distinctive experiences travellers can enjoy in the destination”.

Singapore Airlines senior vice president sales and marketing, Campbell Wilson, added that the series highlights Singapore’s “authentic and meaningful experiences that are unforgettable and uniquely local”.

Here’s one of the videos in the series:

