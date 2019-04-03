SIA grounds two Boeing 787-10s after inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines

- Reuters
Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday (April 2) it had grounded two Boeing Co 787-10 jets fitted with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Trent 1000 TEN engines after checks of its fleet found premature blade deterioration.
The jets have been removed from service pending engine replacements, the airline said in a statement.
The Trent 1000 TEN is the latest version of an engine that has had a problematic entry into service.
Rolls-Royce in February raised a Trent 1000 accounting charge to 790 million pounds (S$1.4 billion) from 554 million pounds at the half year, contributing to a full-year operating loss of 1.16 billion pounds, and allocated another 100 million pounds in cash to the problem.
