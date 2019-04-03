SIA grounds two Boeing 787-10s after inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines

Singapore Airlines grounded two Boeing planes on Tuesday (April 2) after it found that the engines suffered from premature blade deterioration. Reuters

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday (April 2) it had grounded two Boeing Co 787-10 jets fitted with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Trent 1000 TEN engines after checks of its fleet found premature blade deterioration.

The jets have been removed from service pending engine replacements, the airline said in a statement.

The Trent 1000 TEN is the latest version of an engine that has had a problematic entry into service.

Rolls-Royce in February raised a Trent 1000 accounting charge to 790 million pounds (S$1.4 billion) from 554 million pounds at the half year, contributing to a full-year operating loss of 1.16 billion pounds, and allocated another 100 million pounds in cash to the problem.

