Sia said that Harry Styles flirted with her when he was 21 and made her go ‘bright red’

In an interview with friend Eddie Benjamin for Interview Magazine, Sia said that Harry Styles flirted with her when he was 21, and made her “dizzy.”

Benjamin was discussing his love for Prince and “female energy and female styling” when he brought up Styles, calling him “beautiful.”

“That little chap has some moves because he’s got swag,” Sia told Benjamin. “He got me when I was like 35 or something, and he was 21.”

source JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Benjamin called Styles a “legend” and suggested that perhaps Styles is just “a flirty person.” Sia said she got “dizzy.”

“I’ve heard it from a lot of girls. He’s got the smooth moves because he’s a charming young chappy. But certainly, I felt like I went bright red.”

Previously, Sia told GQ that she decided she wants to be single for the rest of her life, but would certainly be up for some no strings attached sex with certain people, including Diplo.

“This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship,'” she told GQ magazine. “‘If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'”

