SIA just lost another ‘world’s best airline’ title – this time to Air New Zealand, with its excellent passenger reviews

Singapore’s national carrier has lost its supremacy over the skies, after Air New Zealand reclaimed its throne at this year’s Airline Excellence Awards by AirlineRatings.com.

The award is judged by the seven editors of the Australia-based aviation website, based on 12 major criteria such as fleet age, passenger reviews, operational safety, product offerings, profitability and staff relations.

The 2020 Awards ranked the top three airlines in the world as Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) respectively.

Before this, the Kiwi airline won the title five times before losing out to SIA last year.

Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief at AirlineRatings.com, said that New Zealand’s national carrier topped almost every category this year, which is an “outstanding performance when it’s up against carriers with more resources and scale”.

While SIA scored highly as well, Aussie travel site Traveller, cited Thomas as saying that Air New Zealand’s “excellent passenger feedback” helped it claim the title of airline of the year for 2020.

However, even though Singapore lost the top spot it retained the title for the Best First Class Airline for the third year running.

Qatar Airways has best business class and best catering

The best business class and best economy class awards went to Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia respectively. Virgin Australia was also named as having the best cabin crew.

Qatar, which had in June beat out SIA at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, also won the best catering award from AirlineRatings.com. Emirates won for best in-flight entertainment.

Qantas Airways was named the best domestic airline service and had the best lounges, while Malaysia’s AirAsia X took the award for best low-cost airline in Asia.

Here’s the full list of AirlineRatings.com’s Top 20 Airlines for 2020:

Air New Zealand Singapore Airlines All Nippon Airways Qantas Cathay Pacific Emirates Virgin Atlantic EVA Air Qatar Airways Virgin Australia Lufthansa Finnair Japan Airlines KLM Korean Airlines Hawaiian Airlines British Airways Alaska Airlines Deltar Air Lines Etihad Airways

